Whoopi Goldberg Slams Supreme Court Draft Overturning Abortion: ‘This Is Not a Religious Issue, This Is a Human Issue’

Whoopi Goldberg gave a passionate defense of abortion rights on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” as the women of the ABC talk show discussed the leaked Supreme Court opinion that is expected to officially overturn Roe vs. Wade this summer when the ruling is released officially.

“Women in this country lived forever with it being illegal, OK,” Goldberg said in a clip from Tuesday’s “View,” shared on Twitter. “Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’ll take it into their own hands. Well, we got tired over tripping over women in bathrooms — public bathrooms — who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean.”

As Goldberg continued, she described the abortion issue as a “human” one.

“It has nothing to do with your religion. This is not a religious issue. This is a human issue,” Goldberg added to applause from the audience. “If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things: getting an abortion is not easy; making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly. It’s not something that you can just do. It is a hard, awful decision that people make. And if you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start this conversation with, ‘I know how hard this must be for you,’ if you’re starting it by telling me, I’m gonna burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being whether I subscribe to your religion or not and that is not OK.”

Goldberg wasn’t the only member of “The View” panel alarmed by news the Supreme Court is expected to overturn Roe with their ruling on a case brought before them from Mississippi.

Joy Behar suggested the decision is the kind that could lead to fascism and the revoking of other rights.