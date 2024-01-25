Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Isn't Buying The 'Barbie' Oscars 'Snub' Talk

Whoopi Goldberg declared that “everybody doesn’t win” at the Academy Awards after “Barbie” fans questioned why director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie weren’t nominated in the award show’s Best Director and Best Lead Actress categories.

While the film scored eight nominations overall, a number of social media users questioned why Ryan Gosling (who played Ken) received a nomination for his supporting role in the film.

Gosling, along with co-stars America Ferrera (a fellow Oscar nominee) and Simu Liu, have since expressed their disappointment over the snubs.

The four-time Academy Awards host and EGOT winner, on Wednesday, told “The View” co-hosts that there “are no snubs.”

“And that’s what I want to sort of point out. It’s not the elites, it’s the entire family of the Academy who vote for Best Picture nominations. We all vote for Best Picture, everybody,” said Goldberg in reference to the ten films nominated in the category.

“You don’t get everything that you want to get.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin interjected before noting that she would’ve liked for Ava DuVernay’s “Origin” to receive a nomination at the award show.

“That was, in my view, a snub,” Hostin said before Goldberg chimed back in.

“But there are no snubs –,” Goldberg said.

“Not everybody gets a prize,” Hostin said.

“And that’s what you have to keep in mind, not everybody gets a prize. And it is subjective, movies are subjective, the movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg has previously defended the film in the wake of conservative outrage last year.

“The View” co-host, who rocked heels with several “Barbie” heads during the show, highlighted that it’s “a movie about a doll.”

“It’s a movie, it’s a movie. That’s what we do, we make movies, We make movies about all kinds of stuff,” she said back in July.

“And they hit two things – they talk about the real world that everybody lives in and they talk about Barbie world. And they’re two different things and it’s meant to make you just think or pause, it’s not meant to do anything but give you a good time. Go see the movie.”

