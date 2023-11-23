Whoopi Goldberg reacts to criticism over making Thanksgiving turkey without gloves: 'We're not dirty mofos'

Goldberg's Thanksgiving saga unfolded across multiple videos, including one about her turkey's "huge" hole and cooking process: "The bitch just went in."

Whoopi Goldberg is once again overseas in her Italian War Room, where the EGOT winner is spearheading a tasty offensive against fans who criticized her for daring to cook her Thanksgiving turkey without wearing gloves.

The 68-year-old View moderator's holiday saga unfolded across several Instagram videos on Wednesday and Thursday, after the Ghost actress shared a video of herself and her team stuffing a large bird from her kitchen in Italy.



"He opened her like he knew her. It was like they were old friends," Goldberg quipped with a smile as her companion shoved a heaping handful of stuffing into the bird's opening. She explained that she was then going to baste the turkey in two-hour intervals overnight, following a meticulous recipe she learned from her late mother, Emma, who died in August 2010.

"You missed the fact that I, uh, I stabbed — I hate to say that I stabbed her, but I pierced her many, many times," Goldberg continued. "Because, during the course of the night, when we are visiting her — because everybody’s going to visit her — we baste her. That’s how we keep her moist."

Everything appeared to be going well until a digital Q&A session several hours later saw viewers questioning Goldberg for preparing the turkey without gloves. Needless to say, she didn't like that.

"Why wasn’t he wearing gloves? Because we’re at home and I didn’t buy gloves. Sometimes non-glove events happen," Goldberg said, elaborating on the topic again in another follow-up video shared overnight.

"Darlings, darlings, why are you hung up on this glove thing? There are no gloves in my kitchen, we wash our hands. We're not dirty mofos, we wash our hands, we've got brushes so we’re not carrying things," Goldberg stressed. "I don’t know what kind of people y’all know, but we wash our hands in the house. Don’t worry about it, I swear to God, it’s okay. And you know what? It’s Thanksgiving, and you know what I’m grateful for? Every one of you that has taken the time to be as ridiculous as I’m being with this bird. I just put the bird in the oven, the bitch just went in, and she’s going to be seen at midnight, and then probably 2:30, and then probably 4, and then probably 6, and probably then at 8, and then I will bump her up to 325 [degrees.]"

Goldberg received some support from her celebrity pals in the comments section, including RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jasmine Masters, who wrote, "I know you can cook," alongside a series of heart emojis, and Taraji P. Henson, who replied with a few laughing emojis.

The View cohost Ana Navarro, however, playfully jabbed Goldberg for referring to her turkey — which, after a public naming contest, was dubbed "Miss Dee Licious" — as female. "Whoop, How do you know the turkey is a 'she'?" Navarro joked before sharing an image of Julia Child preparing a bird for the holiday.

Goldberg added a serious note to her Thanksgiving video series as well, noting that making the turkey this way makes her feel "close" to her "big bro," Clyde, who died in 2015, five years after their mother.

Watch Goldberg's Thanksgiving turkey saga unfold above.

