Whoopi Goldberg pushes back against 'Barbie' snubs at 2024 Oscars: 'Everybody doesn't win'

Bye, Barbie. Whoopi Goldberg is giving her hot take on the hit film’s exclusion from some of the top categories at the 2024 Oscars.

During a discussion on "The View" Wednesday, Goldberg and co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin spoke about "Barbie" star Ryan Gosling's reaction to the lack of Oscar nods for co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig. Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in the fantasy comedy.

The conversation sparked a lively debate on when films are snubbed from recognition in the industry, which saw Goldberg push back against the notion of rejection altogether.

"Everybody doesn't win," Goldberg said. "They’re not snubs, and that’s what I want to sort of point out. And it’s not the elites. It’s the entire family of the Academy Awards who vote for best picture nominations."

"Barbie" received a total of eight nominations in the 96th Academy Awards, competing for best picture, best adapted screenplay, best original song, best costume design and best production design, along with best supporting actor and actress.

Robbie, who's credited as a producer on the film, was shut out completely in acting categories.

"You don't get everything that you want to get," Goldberg said. "That's what you have to keep in mind. Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting."

In a statement shared with various outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling expressed his disappointment about Robbie and Gerwig not receiving recognition in the best actress and best director categories.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film," Gosling said. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

