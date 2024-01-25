Whoopi Goldberg On Perceived ‘Barbie’ Oscars Snubs: “Everybody Doesn’t Win”

The Academy Awards don’t hand out participation trophies.

Whoopi Goldberg, who has hosted the event, won an Oscar, and is an ex-Academy board member, was the calm voice in the room on Wednesday’s episode of The View. She argued against the hysteria over perceived “snubs” in the aftermath of the 2024 Oscar nominations, most specifically to Barbie director Greta Gerwig and the film’s star, actress Margot Robbie.

“It’s not the elites, it’s the entire family of the Academy Awards who vote for Best Picture nominations. We all vote for Best Picture, everybody,” Goldberg said.

“You don’t get everything you want to get,” she added, before Sunny Hostin said that she, however, did feel like it was a “snub” to leave filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s Origin out of the Oscars race this year.

Goldberg wasn’t buying it.

“There are no snubs. That’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.”

