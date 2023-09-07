Whoopi Goldberg misses season premiere of 'The View' due to COVID-19: 'Me and my mask'

Whoopi Goldberg appears in October in New York City for a press conference promoting the film "Till."

"The View" was missing one of its co-hosts during its Season 27 premiere Tuesday.

Whoopi Goldberg was absent from the show, sick at home with her third bout of COVID-19, the daytime talk show co-hosts revealed. But that explanation hasn’t stopped viewers from coming up with their own wild ideas about the Academy Award winner's whereabouts, much to the chagrin of co-host Joy Behar.

“People write, ‘Well, she got the vaccination, how come she still gets it?’” Behar, 80, said on Wednesday to co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. “Because she’s not dead, she’s just a little bit under the weather!”

Whoopi Goldberg sends message to 'The View' co-hosts and fans

After missing Tuesday's season premier, Goldberg, 67, still made an appearance Wednesday in a pre-recorded message played in front of her co-hosts and the live studio audience.

Debunking wild conspiracies that have proliferated online during her absence, Goldberg jokingly explained that “I am not at Burning Man. I am not still in Italy. I’m not trying to change the outcome of the election.

"I just have COVID," the “Sister Act” star said.

"I'm really thrilled to see the beautiful new desk, I'm really thrilled to see all the beautiful women; you girls look great," Goldberg said in the recording. "And I can't wait to get back and hang out, but until then it's me and my mask."

COVID cases on the rise amid new variant

Goldberg's diagnosis comes amid the rise of the newest COVID-19 variant.

BA.2.86, nicknamed Pirola, is so far extremely rare in the United States and experts assure that fall booster shots should protect against it and other variants now circulating.

However, COVID-19 infections have been rising since early July, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations are up nearly 16% and deaths nearly 17% in the week that ended Thursday compared with the week before, though totals remain well below previous peaks.

At the time Goldberg recorded her message, she said she was still testing positive and that it would be "a couple of days" until she anticipates testing negative and being cleared to return to the show.

"I just wanted to say hi," Goldberg said, "and let everybody know I'll be there as soon as I can."

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com.

