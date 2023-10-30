Whoopi Goldberg gets emotional on “The View” as she reunites with a family from her childhood

Whoopi Goldberg took a little time to enjoy a view of her personal history on Monday's episode of The View, as the EGOT-winning actress got emotional when she reunited with a beloved family from her childhood during the live broadcast.

A group of audience members shouted praise for Goldberg as the 67-year-old made her way to the Hot Topics table at the top of the show, and took her moderator seat. Goldberg turned to the crowd with a smile on her face and tears in her eyes.

"My past is sitting in the front," Goldberg said as the camera cut to a shot of the audience, where a handful of people sat staring up at the Ghost actress. "We grew up together. There's one of our mothers that took care of everybody."

Goldberg elaborated, explaining that she became close with the family when they lived in an apartment building "across the street from" where she was raised in New York City.

She also noted that the reunion nearly didn't happen, as communication from the family — whom Goldberg didn't name outright — was nearly lost.

"[They] sent a letter, and I didn't get it for almost six months, and then, I finally got it," Golbderg said.

"And here they are," cohost Sunny Hostin added.

EW has reached out to a representative for The View for more information on the family and their connection to Goldberg.

Goldberg and her late brother, Clyde, were raised in New York by her mother, Emma Johnson, who passed away in 2010.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

