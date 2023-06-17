Whoopi Goldberg escalates war with Blizzard Entertainment over Diablo IV video game: 'I want my money back'

World War Whoopi now has a sequel.

One week after The View moderator, Oscar-winning actress, and alleged farting icon Whoopi Goldberg declared war on video game developer Blizzard Entertainment after she apparently purchased its new game, Diablo IV, before realizing it wasn't playable on Mac operating systems, the 67-year-old Hollywood legend has entered phase two of her offensive.

"It's still me, I'm here, I'm getting ready to do a talk, and I realized, I'm still pretty upset with Blizzard Entertainment, because I still have not heard from them," Goldberg said in a Friday evening Instagram post, seemingly within the War Room from which she's manning Operation Thaw the Blizzard. "I understand they want me to go get this [on] Xbox, but I want my money back — if you're not going to give me my game. What is happening with this? I feel [that] I'm nice about it, but a lot of people are upset that they did not get what they were promised."

Goldberg stressed that she did not get an email notifying her that the new game would not be available to play on an Apple computer, which she previously said was her favorite system.

"Can somebody just send me a [note like], 'Hey, Whoop, we're really sorry that happened to you.' I kinda feel like, maybe, you know, this is par for the course," she continued, before taking aim at a new enemy: the United Parcel Service. "I'm upset with UPS, they always dump my stuff in the middle of the street, they don't even deliver it to my house, they don't ring my bell. I'm tired of people not doing what they say they're going to do. I want my game. I want my money back. Please, Blizzard, I love ya'll, this is a little out of control now."

whoopi goldberg

whoopi goldberg/Instagram;IGN Whoopi Goldberg and 'Diablo IV.'

She then settled back into her chair and grabbed a bag of gummy bears before doing a corporate talk.

"Somebody needs to explain what's going on, please," she finished. "I'm going to have my Haribo right now before I go and I do my talk for AmEx. I'm just saying, we could've done this a little bit better, Blizzard."

EW has reached out to Blizzard multiple times for a response to Goldberg's issues with Diablo IV's playability, but the company has thus far declined to comment.

On June 7, Goldberg released an impassioned video in which she indicated that she was "pissed off" over the fourth series title's incompatibility with Mac operating systems.

"This is what I'm asking you, Blizzard Entertainment," Goldberg, framed by her famously colorful shoe rack, continued. "This is Whoopi. You know how much I love Diablo. I would like y'all to let those of us who use our Apples to play. Allow us to play on the Apple. Take Diablo IV and let us do it and have a great time."

