Whoopi Goldberg Dishes On Dating Man 40 Years Older Than Her

Whoopi Goldberg has no problem with an age gap, and she apparently practices what she preaches.

On Thursday, the hosts of “The View” discussed “The Idea of You,” an upcoming movie starring Anne Hathaway as a mom in her 40s who dates a pop star in his 20s.

Joy Behar, 81, expressed her preference for a “younger man,” noting that her husband is seven years her junior.

“He drives at night, he does the heavy lifting, he’s sharp as a tack,” she said.

But the thrice-married “Sister Act” star said that she’s “gone up and down” the age spectrum when it comes to romance.

“Your age is not what’s going to get me into your arms,” Goldberg said. “It’s not your age I’m concerned about, unless you’re under 18.”

And when Behar speculated that “a big gap could be problematic,” citing a 20-year difference as one that might lead to issues, Goldberg shot back with an example from her own life.

“Actually, I just have to say this to you: One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me,” said Goldberg, 68.

“Forty? Is he still alive?” Behar exclaimed.

Goldberg responded, “Mm-hmm,” as the show cut to commercials.

The identity of her ex was not clear. However, USA Today noted that Goldberg’s account is in line with comments made by her granddaughter Amara Skye on the reality show “Claim to Fame” in 2022.

On that show, Skye mentioned that her famous grandmother had “a boyfriend that was, like, 90 years old.” She further described him as “some old white man named John.”

Related...