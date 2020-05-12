Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back After Getting Criticized for Rewearing the Same Jacket on The View

Whoopi Goldberg had no time for haters on Tuesday's episode of The View.

The comedy legend and EGOT winner, 64, opened up the episode of the ABC daytime talk show with a sassy message for viewers who have been complaining she's been rewearing the same buffalo plaid jacket on the show over the past few weeks.

"People are kvetching at me about the fact that I still am wearing this red and black check thing," Goldberg said, pointing to the garment. "People say I wear it too much."

"Look at me: do I care?" Goldberg asked. "No. 'Cause I’m comfortable in this bad boy!"

Goldberg has co-hosted and moderated The View since 2007.

In the wake of the coronavirus she and her fellow panelists — Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and contributor Ana Navarro — have been appearing on the show remotely from their respective homes.

Without wardrobe, Goldberg's rocked her favorite coat time and time again. But astute viewers know, it's been a favorite frock in the past too, Goldberg wearing it even when she was in studio.

ABC Whoopi Goldberg

ABC Whoopi Goldberg

Last May, Goldberg got into the fashion business, launching DUBGEE, a new size-inclusive clothing brand named after her initials.

The idea first came to her mind during a trip to Greece, when she was unable to find comfortable clothing that fit her figure. From there, she consulted with the team that helps create her seasonal Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Zappos to build DUBGEE.

For sale at Neiman Marcus, Amazon, Ashley Stewart and Le Tote, the line includes oversize graphic sweatshirts, cropped pants, patterned dresses, roomy button ups and tees, all ranging from $89 to $390.

Incorporating an extended size range, Goldberg told PEOPLE, was key when developing the collection.

"My weight fluctuates. And if it goes however it goes, I want to feel good about everything I put on," Goldberg shared. "There are so many people that think they can’t be fashionable, but not with DUBGEE. You can be whatever you want."

She added that comfort was the driving force in her style choices.

"The last thing you should ever worry about is what’s in your closet," she added. "My attitude is to make comfortable stuff that becomes a staple in your closet and you can style it however you want to."

In fact, Goldberg said that DUBGEE is just as much for her as it is for shoppers.

"You’re going to see me in my clothes," she gushed. "Because if I’m not wearing them, then you’re not going to believe what I tell you about them. You’re going to want to wear these clothes because they’re comfortable and that they’re made for your shape, regardless of what your shape is."