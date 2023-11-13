Whoopi Goldberg celebrates her birthday with gifts for “The View” hosts: 'I feel lucky to have lived to this age'

Ain’t no party like a Whoopi party.

Whoopi Goldberg is flipping the birthday script.

Instead of waiting around to receive gifts, The View star celebrated her birthday with goodie bags for her fellows hosts. Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin were all treated to a collection of Goldberg's favorite things — including bottles of her own branded Prosecco and cake dolls, in the shape of the birthday girl.

"I didn't know you had to bring gifts when it was your birthday," Haines joked. "Sorry, guys."

Goldberg, now 68, explained that she has good reason for celebrating others on her special day.

"I think it's important because I feel lucky to have lived to this age," she told the crowd. "I've outlived my brother — I'm older than my brother was — and I just feel like I should celebrate and have a good time for all those folks who didn't get to get here."

As the crowd applauded her touching message, co-host Hostin added, "We are very lucky to have you."

Goldberg's late brother, Clyde, died in 2015 after a brain aneurysm. On an episode last month, she celebrated his birthday with a sibling throwback photo.

Throughout the episode, Goldberg made sure to highlight other favorites from the year, including everything from household items to an Italian Sister Act tribute timed to her birthday. The yearly Whoopi's Favorite Things segment also saw her highlight gift ideas for the holiday season. Later, the legendary Gladys Knight even joined the festivities to perform two of Whoopi's favorite songs: "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me."

Goldberg can be seen enjoying the mini-concert from the audience as the seven-time Grammy Award-winner rocks the stage.

