Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Blizzard for Not Refunding ‘Diablo IV’: ‘This Is a Little Out of Control’ (Video)

Whoopi Goldberg still hasn’t received a refund for her copy of Blizzard Entertainment’s latest game, “Diablo IV,” so she’s once again asked nicely in a new clip posted Friday on her Instagram.

“I’m tired of people not doing what they say they’re going to do. I want my game. I want my money back. Please, Blizzard, I love ya’ll, this is a little out of control now,” Goldberg said in part.

For those unaware, Goldberg as it happens is a huge gamer, and so she says her favorite is Blizzard’s “Diablo” series. But when she purchased the latest game when it came out on June 6, she encountered a problem.

Previous versions of “Diablo” were playable on both Windows and Mac computers. But Microsoft is currently attempting to buy Activision Blizzard, the company formed by the merger of “Call of Duty” powerhouse Activision and “World of Warcraft” and “Diablo” maker Blizzard, in a $69 billion deal.

Now that purchase has been put on hold by a federal judge, due to FTC antitrust concerns. Nevertheless, in anticipation of the deal, “Diablo IV, which is also available for video game consoles, can only otherwise be played on PCs that run on Microsoft’s Windows operating system. But Goldberg uses Mac.

On June 9, she posted video on Instagram complaining about the situation and asking for a refund, which apparently hasn’t happened yet. So it is that a week later she posted a follow up.

“It’s still me, I’m here, I’m getting ready to do a talk, and I realized, I’m still pretty upset with Blizzard Entertainment, because I still have not heard from them. And I understand they want me to go get this Xbox, but I want my money back — if you’re not going to give me my game. What is happening with this? I’m nice about it, I feel I’m nice about it, but I think a lot of people were upset that they did not get what they were promised,” she said.

“Again, I didn’t get the email that said ‘hey, Microsoft is taking over Blizzard,’ I didn’t get that email, or I wouldn’t have bought the game,” she continued.

“Can somebody just send me a, ‘Hey, Whoop, we’re really sorry that happened to you.’ Cause I kinda feel like, maybe, you know, this is par for the course. I’m upset with UPS, they always dump my stuff in the middle of the street, they don’t even deliver it to my house, they don’t ring my bell. I’m tired of people not doing what they say they’re going to do. I want my game. I want my money back. Please, Blizzard, I love ya’ll, this is a little out of control now,” Goldberg continued.

“Cause I know Blizzard and Microsoft, you haven’t married yet. You’re talking about marrying. So somebody needs to explain what’s going on, please. I’m going to have my Haribo right now before I go and I do my talk for AmEx. I’m just saying, we could’ve done this a little bit better, Blizzard,” the clip concludes.

Now, hopefully she sees the matter resolved to her satisfaction. But Whoopi, if you’re reading this, PlayStation 5 is actually a really great console, you should get one.