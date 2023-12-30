Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal Pay Tribute To 'Brother' Robin Williams

Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal became visibly emotional at the Kennedy Center Honors this month during a brief but heartfelt salute to their late friend, Robin Williams.

Goldberg paid tribute to Williams at the ceremony, which took place Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C., but was broadcast by CBS on Wednesday, during her speech celebrating Crystal, who was one of the night’s honorees.

“I want to acknowledge that the person who also should be standing here with me is our brother, Robin,” Goldberg said as she gestured to an empty space beside her on the stage.

After taking a pause to regain her composure, “The View” co-host went on to praise Crystal, who she described as a “mensch” and a “national treasure.”

“You are my family, you’re my big brother, and you have no idea what an honor it is to see you get your due,” she said. “I love you.”

Ahead of the event, Crystal spoke with reporters on the red carpet about Williams’ absence. The actor died in 2014 at age 63.

“I’m really feeling I’m missing my friend Robin tonight, very much so, because of all of what we did together,” Crystal said, according to People. “I know that he would be here, and he is.”

As a trio, Crystal, Goldberg and Williams co-hosted multiple “Comic Relief” telethons throughout the ’80s and ’90s that helped raise money for those in need, according to Variety. In 2006, they reunited for a live comedy event benefiting the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Crystal and Williams were also co-stars in Kenneth Branagh’s 1996 film adaptation of “Hamlet,” as well as movies “Father’s Day” and “Deconstructing Harry,” both of which were released in 1997.

At the 2014 Emmy Awards, Crystal called Williams “the greatest friend you could ever imagine” during a live tribute.

“I spent many happy hours with Robin onstage ... It’s very hard to talk about him in the past, because he was so present in all of our lives,” he said. “For almost 40 years, he was the brightest star in the comedy galaxy.”

