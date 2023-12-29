Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal Hold Back Tears While Honoring 'Brother' Robin Williams at Kennedy Center Honors

'I want to acknowledge the person who should also be standing here with me is our brother Robin,' Goldberg said

Rob Kim/Getty; Eugene Gologursky/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Robin Williams

Whoopi Goldberg got emotional while paying tribute to Billy Crystal at the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors as the two remembered their good friend, the late Robin Williams.

The ceremony was filmed earlier this month, but aired on Wednesday evening.

As The View cohost, 68, appeared onstage praising Crystal, one of the night's honorees, she became choked up thinking about how their trio was one member short.

"I want to acknowledge the person who should also be standing here with me is our brother Robin,” Goldberg said as she paused to gesture at an empty spot where the late Oscar winner should have been by her side.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Robin Williams, 2006

Speaking again to the When Harry Met Sally star, she took a beat to keep her composure.

“You are my family, you’re my big brother, and you have no idea what an honor it is to see you get your due. I love you. You’re a mensch. You're a national treasure. National treasure. Billy, congratulations."

Other performers honored were Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, Renée Fleming and Barry Gibb. Gloria Estefan served as the host for the evening.

Earlier this month at the Kennedy Center Honors taping, Crystal, 75, spoke to red carpet reporters about his adoration for the Jumanji star. Williams participated in Crystal's 2007 Mark Twain Prize for Humor ceremony at the city's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

"That was awesome, and all my friends were there," Crystal recalled of that event. "Beyond that, [the awards are] an appreciation for your body of work, your lifetime body of work."

He continued reflecting on his close bond with Williams.

Robin Marchant/Getty Robin Williams, 2013

"I’m really feeling I’m missing my friend Robin tonight, very much so, because of all of what we did together," the Here Today actor told reporters. "I know that he would be here, and he is. So it’s special, and a lot of feelings for me tonight.”

Throughout the years, the pair starred in a number of projects together including Father's Day (1997) and Deconstructing Harry (1997). They were also present to honor Goldberg when she was awarded the Mark Twain Prize in 2001.

When Williams died in 2014 at age 63, Crystal and Goldberg both delivered emotional speeches at his funeral.

“The ceremony was such a beautiful tribute and celebration of Robin’s life,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of Williams’ September 2014 memorial service. “There was so much joy as well as tears. He touched so many, many people’s lives and brought so much happiness and light.”



