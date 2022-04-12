Whoopi Goldberg Will Be Absent from The View 'for a While' as She Films New Series, Joy Behar Says

THE VIEW

Whoopi Goldberg is taking a hiatus from The View.

The EGOT winner, 66, will be absent from the show "for a while" as she films Amazon Prime's upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys, her co-host Joy Behar announced on Monday's episode of the daytime talk show.

"If you're wondering where Whoopi is, the girl's got a movie she's making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she's doing," Behar, 79, said. "So she's gone for a while."

Goldberg joined the cast of Anansi Boys last week, which is currently filming in Scotland, according to Variety. She plays the villainous Bird Woman, the dangerous God of the Birds who's looking to settle a score with the titular Anansi.

Based on the 2005 fantasy novel of the same name, Anansi Boys follows Charlie Nancy (Malachi Kirby), who finds out his late father (Delroy Lindo) was Anansi, the West African trickster god of stories. Charlie soon discovers he has a long-lost brother Spider (also played by Kirby), who introduces an element of danger to his life.

"I have been a fan of this book for a very long time and when Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic," Goldberg told Variety.

The Sister Act star's absence from The View comes after she returned from a two-week suspension in February, following her "wrong and hurtful comments" on the show about the Holocaust.

During a discussion about Maus, a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, Goldberg claimed that the "Holocaust isn't about race." She promptly apologized for the comment and provided a platform on the show for the Anti-Defamation League, which has since accepted her apology.