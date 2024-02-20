‘Wholly uninspiring’ Bulls roster predicted to end season below .500

The Chicago Bulls had a chance to shake things up at the trade deadline. They could have traded some of their expiring contracts, shipped out some veterans, and reset things around Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Patrick Williams. Instead, they did nothing. For the third straight season, they did absolutely nothing.

They’ve put together a string of solid performances since their ugly start to the season, placing them in the race for the playoffs. Still, their future looks bleak, as they are looking like a team destined to remain in the middle of the pack. Yet ownership seems to feel comfortable with that.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently wrote an article predicting what every team’s record will be by season’s end. He called the Bulls’ roster “wholly uninspiring” and predicted that they would end the year with just 38 wins, meaning he has them going 12-15 the rest of the way.

“Chicago’s roster is fine, which is wholly uninspiring for the big picture but good enough to produce a near-.500 finish,” Buckley wrote. “That’s a target that doesn’t interest many teams, but the Bulls have shown time and again they’re more than willing to chase it.”

The Bulls will probably make the Play-In. They may even make the playoffs. But that’s about it.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire