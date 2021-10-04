'Wholly inappropriate': Kyrsten Sinema responds to Arizona State University bathroom confrontation

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has shared her response to Sunday's incident at Arizona State University, when she was confronted by youth organizers outside her classroom and in a bathroom, reports The Daily Beast. Sinema has taught at the university since 2003.

"Yesterday's behavior was not legitimate protest," wrote Sinema in a Monday statement. "It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."

Organizers for social justice group Living United for Change in Arizona first approached Sinema outside what is reportedly her ASU classroom, then followed her into the bathroom, writes The Daily Beast. Activists wanted to speak with the senator regarding President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, for which Sinema has become a major sticking point.

"In Arizona, we love the First Amendment," Sinema wrote in her statement, adding that she and her team have met with LUCHA "several times" since being elected to the Senate. But she called what happened Sunday "wholly inappropriate."

"It is the duty of elected leaders to avoid fostering an environment in which honestly-held policy disagreements serve as the basis for vitriol," wrote Sinema.

Read her full statement below:

