Wholesale Trade Highlights Short Week in Canada
Monday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Colmbus Day/No events scheduled
Featured Earnings
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (Q4) EPS projected for 40 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Markets closed for Thanksgiving
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
NFIB small-business index (Sept.)
Job openings (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (Q2) EPS projected for seven cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Q3) EPS projected for 41 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.53, compared to $1.45 in the prior-year quarter.
AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) (Q2) EPS projected for 65 cents, compared to 49 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Consumer price index (Sept.)
FOMC minutes
Featured Earnings
J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) (Q2) EPS projected for $2.97, compared to $2.92 in the prior-year quarter.
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) (Q2) EPS projected for 70 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.04, compared to 56 cents in the prior-year quarter.
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) (Q3) EPS projected for $9.81, compared to $9.22 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
EXFO Inc. (T.EXF) (Q4) EPS projected for 0.5 cents, identical to the prior- year quarter.
Theratechnologies Inc. (T.TH) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of seven cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Jobless Claims (to Oct. 8)
Producer price index (Sept.)
Featured Earnings
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) (Q3) EPS projected for $4.41, compared to $3.51 in the prior-year quarter.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.64, compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.76, compared to $1.40 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Sept.) Manufacturing sales declined 1.5% in July. Decreases in the wood product and in the aerospace product and parts industries were primarily responsible for the overall drop.
Featured Earnings
Corvus Gold Inc. (T.KOR) EPS projected for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Retail sales (Sept.)
Import price index (Sept.)
Consumer sentiment index (Oct.)
Business inventories (Sept.)
Featured Earnings
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.79, compared to $1.18 in the prior-year quarter.
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.03, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.72, compared to $1.66 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Wholesale Trade (Aug.) Wholesale sales fell for the second consecutive month, down 2.1% in July. This decline was due to a 12.4% decrease in sales of building materials and supplies.
CREA Stats (Sept.) National home sales edged back 0.5% on a month-over-month basis in August.