Wholesale Trade Highlights Short Week in Canada

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Colmbus Day/No events scheduled

Featured Earnings

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (Q4) EPS projected for 40 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Markets closed for Thanksgiving

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB small-business index (Sept.)

Job openings (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT ) (Q2) EPS projected for seven cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Q3) EPS projected for 41 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.53, compared to $1.45 in the prior-year quarter.

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) (Q2) EPS projected for 65 cents, compared to 49 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer price index (Sept.)

FOMC minutes

Featured Earnings

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) (Q2) EPS projected for $2.97, compared to $2.92 in the prior-year quarter.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) (Q2) EPS projected for 70 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.04, compared to 56 cents in the prior-year quarter.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) (Q3) EPS projected for $9.81, compared to $9.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

EXFO Inc. (T.EXF) (Q4) EPS projected for 0.5 cents, identical to the prior- year quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc. (T.TH) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of seven cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Jobless Claims (to Oct. 8)

Producer price index (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) (Q3) EPS projected for $4.41, compared to $3.51 in the prior-year quarter.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.64, compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.76, compared to $1.40 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Sept.) Manufacturing sales declined 1.5% in July. Decreases in the wood product and in the aerospace product and parts industries were primarily responsible for the overall drop.

Featured Earnings

Corvus Gold Inc. (T.KOR) EPS projected for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Retail sales (Sept.)

Import price index (Sept.)

Consumer sentiment index (Oct.)

Business inventories (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.79, compared to $1.18 in the prior-year quarter.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.03, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.72, compared to $1.66 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (Aug.) Wholesale sales fell for the second consecutive month, down 2.1% in July. This decline was due to a 12.4% decrease in sales of building materials and supplies.

CREA Stats (Sept.) National home sales edged back 0.5% on a month-over-month basis in August.