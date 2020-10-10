Wholesale flower market in Varanasi opens up after months of lockdown

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): As the lockdown norms have been eased in Uttar Pradesh, the wholesale flower market in Varanasi has started to open up and their sales picked up ahead of the festival season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flower traders in the city are saying that business activities have begun to improve.

"Now business activities have started to improve in this flower market. Flowers are being sold in the city at temples and other places for festivities, for wedding ceremonies and other events," said a flower seller.

Another flower seller said, "When the lockdown was going on, the farmers and flower sellers were suffering a lot. But the good thing is that after 6 months of gradual unlocking process things are getting better for this flower sellers."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 41,287 active cases in the state. (ANI)