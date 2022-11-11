Wholesale, Auto Figures Due in Canada Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) (Q4) EPS estimates for $1.70, compared to $2.30 in the prior-year quarter.

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) (Q3) EPS estimates for gain of nine cents, compared to loss of 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) (Q4) EPS estimates for 84 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Africa Oil Corp. (T.AOI) (Q3) EPS estimates for nine cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T.IVN) (Q3) EPS estimates for eight cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. (T.MAG) (Q3) EPS estimates for 10 cents, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Producer Price Index – Final Demand (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (Q3) EPS estimates for $1.31 compared to $1.45 in the prior-year quarter.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) (Q3) EPS estimates for $4.11, compared to $3.92 in the prior-year quarter.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of $1.11 compared to loss of $1.06 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Motor Vehicle Sales (Sept.) Car registrations in Canada increased to 135,988 units in August from 135,177 units in July.

Wholesale Trade (Sept.) Wholesale sales reached a new high as sales increased 1.4% in August. The miscellaneous goods subsector led the growth for wholesale sales in August.

CREA Stats (Oct.) National home sales were down 3.9% on a month-over-month basis in September. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 32.2% below September 2021.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Sept.) Manufacturing sales declined 2.0% in August, mainly on lower sales of petroleum and coal, chemical and primary metal products industries.

Featured Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T.CRDL) (Q2) EPS estimates for loss of 16 cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (T.HIVE) (Q2) EPS estimates for loss of 26 cents, compared to loss of $1.50 in the prior-year quarter.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (T.STLC) (Q3) EPS estimates for $2.38, compared to $4.93 in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Retail Sales (Oct.)

Import Price Index (Oct.)

Business Inventories (Sept.)

NAHB Homebuilders Index (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) (Q3) EPS estimates for 47 cents, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) (Q3) EPS estimates for 73 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) (Q3) EPS estimates for $3.10, compared to $2.73 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Oct.) CPI rose 6.9% on a year-over-year basis in September, decelerating from a 7.0% gain in August. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4% in September.

Housing Starts (Oct.) Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporatikon reported 271,068 housing starts in September, a drop from 284,757 starts recorded in August.

Featured Earnings

Calian Group Ltd. (T.CGY) (Q4) EPS estimates for 93 cents, compared to 95 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Goodfood Market Corp. (T.FOOD) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of 22 cents, compared to loss of 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) (Q3) EPS estimates for $1.92, compared to $1.69 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of Nov.13)

Building Permits (Oct.)

Housing Starts (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) (Q3) EPS estimates for $1.37, compared to $1.29 in the prior-year quarter.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) (Q4) EPS estimates for $1.73, compared to $1.94 in the prior-year quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) (Q3) EPS estimates for gain of 10 cents, compared to loss of 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

BELLUS Health Inc. (T.BLU) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of 19 cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T.BIR) (Q3) EPS estimates for 91 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Osisko Mining Inc. (T.OSK) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of three cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Existing Home Sales (Oct.)

Leading Economic Indicators (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) (Q3) EPS estimates for 52 cents, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) (Q3) EPS estimates for $1.10, compared to $1.93 in the prior-year quarter.

Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) (Q3) EPS estimates for $1.34, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (Oct.) The index edged up 0.1% month over month in September and was up 9.0% year over year.

Raw Materials Price Index (Oct.) The index fell 3.2% on a monthly basis in September and rose 11.0% year over year.

International Transactions in Securities (Sept.) Foreign investment in Canadian securities growth accelerated in August and reached $22.0 billion, the largest investment since April. Meanwhile, Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by $1.4 billion, after buying $4.3 billion in July.

New Housing Price Index (Oct.) New home prices in Canada declined 0.1% in September—the first decrease since November 2019.

Featured Earnings

Avicanna Inc. (T.AVCN) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of three cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (T.HSTR) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of two cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.