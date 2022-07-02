Whole Woman’s Health clinics respond to Texas Supreme Court decision to allow abortion ban

James Hartley
·1 min read
Elias Valverde II/Dallas Morning News

The Supreme Court of Texas has failed the women of the state in a decision not to stop the enforcement of Texas’ ban on abortions from before Roe v. Wade, according to Whole Woman’s Health president and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller.

Miller said in a news release on Saturday that the state’s highest court decided to “impose ideologies and political agendas” on Texans seeking an abortion.

The court heard the case after a lower court judge ordered allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions.

“This morning, our clinic staff embarked on the heartbreaking conversations with patients whose appointments must be canceled, and our clinics have started the wind down process,” Miller said in the release. “Today, we turn to the health and well being of not only our patients, but also our staff and providers who are now banned from doing the work they love — the work they are highly trained to do and have dedicated their hearts, minds, and bodies to provide to Texans for decades.”

Miller called the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, Texas’ ban on abortions and the state’s supreme court’s decision to allow the ban, an “injustice.”

Whole Woman’s Health, a clinic that performs abortions and offers birth-control emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests, “options counseling” and ultrasounds, will continue to operate in Virginia, Minnesota, and Maryland. Operations in Texas and Indiana have already come to a halt.

“I ache for us, and for the people we have dedicated our lives to serve with the fabulous abortion care we provide, many who will be denied that right in the months and possibly years to come,” Miller said in the news release.

