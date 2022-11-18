Whole Planet Foundation 2022 Trailblazer Award Honors Papyrus-Recycled Greetings and Seventh Generation

NORTHAMPTON, MASS / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

Over the last several years, Whole Planet Foundation has honored annually a trailblazer advocate who has gone above and beyond to support our mission as they foster their own. This year, we are delighted to award this honor to two supplier donors for their continuous support over the years and wonderful mission champions. Join us in celebrating this year's honorees Papyrus-Recycled Greetings and Seventh Generation.

Papyrus-Recycled Greetings

Papyrus-Recycle Greetings set the bar for top supplier donorship to Whole Planet Foundation! Almost a decade ago, the Papyrus-Recycle Greetings Team walked into our office and presented Whole Planet Foundation with a $100,000 check and expressed their desire to be a top donor for the year. This paved the way for Whole Planet Foundation's $100,000 Fund and inspired other brands to meet them at this level of support. The Papyrus-Recycle Greetings team has been wonderful to work with over the years, going above and beyond to engage in our programming. From event sponsorships, like Presenting Sponsorship of our 2022 Party With A Purpose, to product donation of beautiful greeting cards and paper party products, they are always eager to participate and support. The Papyrus-Recycle Greetings team has joined Whole Planet Foundation in the field to visit projects in Togo, Paraguay, Guatemala, Nepal, and many in the United States including Austin, Boston, Indianapolis, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and San Diego.

"We are proud to give back and be part of the work to help alleviate poverty, not only in the United States but across the globe. Eight years ago, Papyrus-Recycled Greetings was the founding partner of the Whole Planet Foundation $100,000 Donor Level, and we have helped pave the way for other supplier partners to get involved in a meaningful way. We are excited to continue that partnership," said Sara Sadaghiani, Regional Vice President, Sales. "Our associates believe in making the world a more thoughtful and caring place and collaborating with the Whole Planet Foundation helps us extend our impact to communities everywhere."

Story continues

Seventh Generation

Whole Planet Foundation is thrilled to announce Seventh Generation as a 2022 Trailblazer Award recipient. Seventh Generation has been a proud supporter since 2008. To date, they have donated over $650,000 to help fund microloans all over the globe. As a Supplier Alliance for Microcredit founding member, they paved the way for our brand supporters to join Whole Planet Foundation in our mission, inspiring supplier contributions which have now crossed $17 million. The Seventh Generation team has joined us in the field to witness microcredit in Costa Rica, India, Paraguay, South Africa, Thailand, Nepal, and various cities in the United States. They have met microcredit clients whose dreams of starting or expanding their businesses were just a microloan away. Through deep partnership with our microfinance partners, Seventh Generation has continued to fund microcredit which aligns with their own mission to transform the world into a healthy, sustainable, and equitable place for the next seven generations-and beyond. Further to monetary support, the Seventh-Generation team has been passionate about supporting Whole Planet Foundation throughout the years, and we've been so grateful to work with their team. As a longtime $50,000 annual supporter, they are always excited to discuss new ways to work together, are ready to pilot new donor programs, and are happy to provide products to help enhance our special activations. Through their efforts to visit microcredit clients around the globe, and through content like videos and landing pages that tell the story of these experiences, Seventh Generation and its parent company, Unilever are happy to tell the story of our work together and continue to deepen our collective mission to empower people living in poverty around the globe.

"The partnership we have with the Whole Planet Foundation is sacred. For over 12 years we have prioritized the mission, and the beneficiaries of the program are what is most important to us. At Seventh Generation, our mission is to make the world a more healthy, sustainable, and equitable place. Through Whole Planet Foundation, this commitment truly comes to life!" says Drew Gostovich, Unilever, Whole Foods Market Team Leader.

We were excited to present these awards to both recipients at our 2022 Party With A Purpose Annual Auction and Benefit on Friday, October 21, 2022, on the rooftop of the Whole Foods Market Lamar store in Austin, Texas. On behalf of our Whole Planet Foundation team, we thank Papyrus-Recycled Greetings and Seventh Generation for supporting our mission in numerous meaningful ways over the years and have paved the way for others to provide meaningful support as they have.

