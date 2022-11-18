Whole Planet Foundation 2022 Trailblazer Award Honors Papyrus-Recycled Greetings and Seventh Generation

Whole Foods Market Foundations
·3 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MASS / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

Over the last several years, Whole Planet Foundation has honored annually a trailblazer advocate who has gone above and beyond to support our mission as they foster their own. This year, we are delighted to award this honor to two supplier donors for their continuous support over the years and wonderful mission champions. Join us in celebrating this year's honorees Papyrus-Recycled Greetings and Seventh Generation.

Papyrus-Recycled Greetings

Papyrus-Recycle Greetings set the bar for top supplier donorship to Whole Planet Foundation! Almost a decade ago, the Papyrus-Recycle Greetings Team walked into our office and presented Whole Planet Foundation with a $100,000 check and expressed their desire to be a top donor for the year. This paved the way for Whole Planet Foundation's $100,000 Fund and inspired other brands to meet them at this level of support. The Papyrus-Recycle Greetings team has been wonderful to work with over the years, going above and beyond to engage in our programming. From event sponsorships, like Presenting Sponsorship of our 2022 Party With A Purpose, to product donation of beautiful greeting cards and paper party products, they are always eager to participate and support. The Papyrus-Recycle Greetings team has joined Whole Planet Foundation in the field to visit projects in Togo, Paraguay, Guatemala, Nepal, and many in the United States including Austin, Boston, Indianapolis, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and San Diego.

"We are proud to give back and be part of the work to help alleviate poverty, not only in the United States but across the globe. Eight years ago, Papyrus-Recycled Greetings was the founding partner of the Whole Planet Foundation $100,000 Donor Level, and we have helped pave the way for other supplier partners to get involved in a meaningful way. We are excited to continue that partnership," said Sara Sadaghiani, Regional Vice President, Sales. "Our associates believe in making the world a more thoughtful and caring place and collaborating with the Whole Planet Foundation helps us extend our impact to communities everywhere."

Seventh Generation

Whole Planet Foundation is thrilled to announce Seventh Generation as a 2022 Trailblazer Award recipient. Seventh Generation has been a proud supporter since 2008. To date, they have donated over $650,000 to help fund microloans all over the globe. As a Supplier Alliance for Microcredit founding member, they paved the way for our brand supporters to join Whole Planet Foundation in our mission, inspiring supplier contributions which have now crossed $17 million. The Seventh Generation team has joined us in the field to witness microcredit in Costa Rica, India, Paraguay, South Africa, Thailand, Nepal, and various cities in the United States. They have met microcredit clients whose dreams of starting or expanding their businesses were just a microloan away. Through deep partnership with our microfinance partners, Seventh Generation has continued to fund microcredit which aligns with their own mission to transform the world into a healthy, sustainable, and equitable place for the next seven generations-and beyond. Further to monetary support, the Seventh-Generation team has been passionate about supporting Whole Planet Foundation throughout the years, and we've been so grateful to work with their team. As a longtime $50,000 annual supporter, they are always excited to discuss new ways to work together, are ready to pilot new donor programs, and are happy to provide products to help enhance our special activations. Through their efforts to visit microcredit clients around the globe, and through content like videos and landing pages that tell the story of these experiences, Seventh Generation and its parent company, Unilever are happy to tell the story of our work together and continue to deepen our collective mission to empower people living in poverty around the globe.

"The partnership we have with the Whole Planet Foundation is sacred. For over 12 years we have prioritized the mission, and the beneficiaries of the program are what is most important to us. At Seventh Generation, our mission is to make the world a more healthy, sustainable, and equitable place. Through Whole Planet Foundation, this commitment truly comes to life!" says Drew Gostovich, Unilever, Whole Foods Market Team Leader.

We were excited to present these awards to both recipients at our 2022 Party With A Purpose Annual Auction and Benefit on Friday, October 21, 2022, on the rooftop of the Whole Foods Market Lamar store in Austin, Texas. On behalf of our Whole Planet Foundation team, we thank Papyrus-Recycled Greetings and Seventh Generation for supporting our mission in numerous meaningful ways over the years and have paved the way for others to provide meaningful support as they have.

Learn more at wholeplanetfoundation.org.

Whole Foods Market Foundations, Friday, November 18, 2022, Press release picture
Whole Foods Market Foundations, Friday, November 18, 2022, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations
Website: profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727080/Whole-Planet-Foundation-2022-Trailblazer-Award-Honors-Papyrus-Recycled-Greetings-and-Seventh-Generation

Latest Stories

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.