‘A whole generation were left to die’: The Covid care home scandal

Frederick Bethell, a 90-year-old retiree with dementia, was ill with a respiratory infection at the care home apartment where he lived with his wife Elsie, 85, in Chertsey, Surrey. The home, Parklands Manor, told his family he was receiving everyday medication and there was no reason not to expect a full recovery. It was March 2020.

“The message we were getting was that all was fine,” their son, Steve, recalls. “So it was a surprise when I was told out of the blue one day to come and see my father because it was likely he wasn’t going to survive. He died that day, 29 March, and we came to the conclusion ourselves that dad had most likely contracted Covid.”

Steve, who lives in Dulwich, south London, and his two siblings, who live in Australia, have never known for certain that their father had died from Covid, since the only people being tested at the time were those admitted to hospital. But one week later Elsie, who had remained in the same apartment as Frederick until his death, collapsed and was rushed to hospital with Covid. On 14 April, she passed away.

“I have questioned why my father was not hospitalised, noting the obvious red flags around his symptoms and given that the hospital [St Peter’s] is two seconds away from the home,” Steve says. “Staff at Parklands Manor then told us that my mother was just suffering the effects of hayfever, but on FaceTime my siblings and I could see she was struggling to breathe and speak. A doctor was never called for her and I feel that if she’d been given the benefit of oxygen and breathing assistance days before she collapsed – had she even been isolated from my father – she’d have had a better chance of surviving.”

Frederick and Elsie Bethell

Steve is among 30 families who are bringing claims against the government, care homes and hospital trusts at the High Court. Represented by solicitors Leigh Day, they argue that care home residents were not adequately protected in the first weeks of the pandemic, breaching their rights under the European Convention on Human Rights to life, family life and freedom from discrimination. The families believe legal action is the only way to understand how their elderly relatives came to be left to die.

The care homes and hospitals in question are clear that at that time they were operating under government guidance. A spokesperson for Parklands Manor said: “Mr and Mrs Bethell were much loved members of the Parklands Manor community and our thoughts and sympathies remain with their family and all who lost a loved one from Covid 19.

“Throughout the pandemic, our whole team worked exceptionally hard to keep residents safe and connected with their families during unprecedented circumstances. As well as following the Government guidance during each stage of the pandemic, we also took additional steps to support our homes, residents and colleagues such as sourcing our own PPE and commissioning private COVID-19 laboratory testing at our own expense.

“We are unable to comment further given the ongoing legal proceedings against both the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and us.”

However, families who lost loved ones in the early weeks of the pandemic still feel short of answers, Amanda Henry being one. Her father, Robert, was 78 and ill with suspected but untested Covid on 8 April when carers at Aspen Court Nursing Home in Poplar, east London, told her his condition was deteriorating. They promised to observe him every 10 minutes and call Amanda if his condition changed.

Amanda Henry with her father, Robert

“At 10.40pm, they called and said, ‘Your dad is failing fast’ so I just got up and ran,” explains the 41-year-old. “At the care home, there was no PPE; I was in the lift up to his floor when I finally got handed a mask. As I was rushing to his room, a nurse stopped me just outside and said, ‘I’m so sorry, he’s just passed away’.

“I’m not an expert and I haven’t seen many dead bodies but it was clear to me he had not just died a few moments before,” she continues. “My dad, well his skin was a different colour. His fingers were becoming rigid and the tips were bluey purple. He was cold. He hadn’t just taken his last breath. He’d been dead for hours.

“I got a copy of his care records and nothing new had been entered since that afternoon. I haven’t seen any evidence that anyone checked him. The care home said that a member of staff sat with him, but they couldn’t give me that member of staff’s name. I need these answers about how my dad was treated in his final hours and how he was exposed to the virus in the first place.”

It was only from 15 April 2020 onwards that discharged hospital patients needed to be tested for Covid. By that point, 25,000 people had already been discharged into care homes, three quarters of whom had not been tested beforehand. 5,700 care home residents in England and Wales had died by that point; and in 2020 as a whole, care home deaths soared by nearly 25,000, rising to 155,376 from 131,379 the year before.

Maureen Nottage was 86 when she died from Covid at Aspen Court on 7 April, the day before Robert’s death. Just two months earlier she had returned to the home from hospital, where she had been since breaking her femur in a fall in December 2019. Her family were worried sick when the pandemic stopped them from seeing her. “On 29 March, the home called to say mum had a temperature but she was otherwise OK,” her daughter, Kim, says.

Maureen Nottage

“By then I felt they were a bit wary of us as a family. We had complained about the fall and were calling every day to speak to mum. Over the next few days it dawned that we were being fobbed off. They’d drop in things like, ‘Oh she’s got a bit of a cough’ on the phone, but insist she was fine.

“I’ll never forget the morning my mum died,” Kim adds. “I called to see how she was only to be told she was awake, she was fine, she’d had some yoghurt. ‘She wasn’t very nice to us last night,’ the man on the phone said. I asked if she had a UTI, because sometimes she gets a bit distressed and agitated when she has one. That was around 10.15am. By 11am, we’d had the call to say she had died.

“We were invited to come in and see her. When we arrived we were given masks and aprons but no one in the care home was wearing a shred of PPE. When we got there, we were met not by the manager or a carer but by the cleaner.

“Nothing could have prepared us for seeing mum. It was as clear as day to me that she had been dead for longer than they said. She was cold. Her care notes had ended at 6am. That was the last time somebody bothered to check on her. The thought that she died alone – the one thing she had always asked us to promise we’d never let happen – haunts us.”

A spokesperson for Aspen Court said it adhered to government guidance throughout the pandemic and “our priority has always been” residents’ safety.

“We remain grateful to our colleagues for their dedication and compassion during what was an exceptionally difficult time for everyone connected to care,” they said.

“We are unable to comment further given the ongoing legal proceedings against several parties.”

Hospitals, too, were dangerous places for the elderly in those first few months of the pandemic. Betty Steele, an 86-year-old retired factory worker with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), had only been out of Kettering General Hospital for a few days when she had a fall at home in May 2020. Having been terrified during her previous stay that she would contract Covid, her family were determined to stop her being admitted again.

“When they arrived, the paramedics advised me not to let her go back to Kettering General,” her son James remembers. “After a second fall, she was admitted. I wish I’d known what would happen. I feel so guilty that she went back into hospital, as a few days later I received a call to say that she was expected to die within the next half hour.

“Horrified, my brothers, niece and I rushed to the hospital where I sat at her bedside for just shy of 30 hours. I felt so helpless, seeing her like that. All I could do was dab her mouth with a sponge to moisten it.”

James Steele with his mother, Betty

Betty was not wearing a hospital wristband and when James asked why, he was told she had pulled it off herself – despite having just hours left to live.

“She hadn’t given up,” he adds. “At one point she pulled herself out of bed and tried to talk. I pressed the buzzer for someone to come and help us. Someone poked their head around the door, then reappeared minutes later with a pre-prepared injection, and injected my mother’s shoulder.

“She was unconscious in seconds. We all looked at each other, unable to believe what we’d just seen. There’d been no checking of her pulse or any vital signs. Our mother had been put down like a dog.

When the Telegraph reached out to Kettering General Hospital, chief executive Deborah Needham, extended the hospital’s “sincere condolences” to Mr Steele.

She said: “The concerns Mr Steele raised about his mother’s end of life care, including the issue of pain relief at end of life, were all explained in detail to Mr Steele following an investigation into his complaint with the offer of further support as needed.”

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman investigated his concerns and found there had been no service failings.

However, James is not convinced. “If there had been an apology or a proper investigation, then I wouldn’t have instigated legal proceedings. As it is, it has been whitewashed. I owe it to my mum and to a whole generation who were left to die.’”