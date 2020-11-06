Veterans affairs minister says Whole Foods reversing poppy ban for workers

Canada's veterans affairs minister says grocery chain Whole Foods Market will reverse a heavily criticized policy that forbid employees from wearing poppies.

Lawrence MacAulay says he confirmed the move with the chief operating officer of the Amazon-owned retailer.

The company defended the rule earlier Friday, saying it was part of a blanket ban on anything other than the retailer's basic uniform, and didn't single out poppies.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the policy was a "silly mistake" that he hoped would be fixed.

Meanwhile Ontario Premier Doug Ford had vowed to introduce legislation that would bar employers from forbidding workers from wearing poppies in the week leading up to Remembrance Day.

The U.S.-based Whole Foods has 14 locations across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press