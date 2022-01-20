Work out your whole body with this mini stepper — it’s now just $60

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Most of the time, working out at home isn’t very inspiring. From the confines of a small space to limited free time, creating a great fitness routine at home is hard.

However, brands like Sunny Health & Fitness have a ton of awesome (and affordable) workout equipment compact enough for any space. And one of the brand’s top products is the Mini Stepper with Resistance Bands.

This tiny contraption works out your whole body as the stepper targets your glutes, calves and thighs, while the removable resistance bands tone your arms. Essentially, you can tackle both cardio and strengthening exercises with one machine.

The stepper itself has oversized pedals with non-slip grips so that you can comfortably step against your body weight and work your lower body. You also can use the height adjustment knob to get either short bursts or long steps — it’s up to you. The machine has a digital monitor that displays your time, speed and total calories to keep you on track, too.

And thanks to the removable resistance bands, the machine is easy to customize. They even have padded handles for your comfort. Use the bands to work out your biceps, shoulders and more.

Another highlight of this machine is that assembly is so simple — just attach the resistance bands. And since it’s fairly petite, you can easily stow the stepper away when it’s not in use.

With over 18,000 ratings on Amazon, a 4.4 out of 5-star rating and a No. 1 best seller badge, it’s no surprise users are a fan of this product.

One happy customer shared: “This stepper is exactly what I wanted – a small machine with simple mechanics at a value price. It fits under my bed for easy storage and weighs about 15 pounds, so it’s easy to move around.”

Another reviewer spoke of the stepper as “very sturdy and feels well built, but it’s not too heavy to move around if you need to reposition it. I’d recommend it for anyone, but especially if space is a concern, and even if you’re out of shape and can’t do much exercise at one time.”

Be sure to grab the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper with Resistance Band while it’s 25% off!

