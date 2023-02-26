Whoever wins the leadership election, Scotland loses under the SNP

SNP candidate Ash Regan speaks to media as she launches her leadership bid on February 24, 2023 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

Controversy over the social views of Kate Forbes, a candidate for leader of the SNP, highlights not only a troubling hostility towards faith in public life but also the growing crisis engulfing Scottish nationalism. Hitherto, the SNP’s success suggested party discipline. This row reveals the truth. The party’s one unifying issue is independence, but it is bitterly divided over how to achieve it and what kind of nation the SNP would build. The party is increasingly engulfed by these internal contradictions.

Nicola Sturgeon’s tactic was to centralise power in Edinburgh while jumping on any bandwagon that made Scotland seem more “progressive” than England. She has increased taxes and spending, supported an extreme form of lockdowns and, of course, embraced the woke ideology. Yet Ms Forbes is opposed to Sturgeon’s gender ID plan and another candidate, Ash Regan, resigned as a minister over it. Humza Yousaf has pledged loyalty to Ms Sturgeon’s woke politics and is perceived as vaguely Left-wing. Ms Forbes seems allied to the pro-business wing of the party.

As to Ms Regan, she has said she would regard a majority for nationalist parties at the next election as a mandate for independence – an outrageous constitutional nonsense, but she understands that the SNP’s fate rests on keeping the base mobilised, regardless of the party’s actual performance in government. Drug deaths are up, the economy is even more in the doldrums than England’s, education achievement has suffered grievously and the Scottish NHS is in dire trouble.

Whoever wins this contest, Scotland is losing under SNP control.