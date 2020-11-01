Whoa! Nyheim Hines shows off gymnast skills with a couple crazy, flipping TD celebrations

If the whole running back thing doesn’t work out for the Indianapolis Colts’ Nyheim Hines, maybe he can look to be an Olympic gymnast.

The most impressive play in the Detroit Lions-Colts game wasn’t anything between the whistles, not even Hines’ pair of first-half touchdowns. It came when Hines celebrated his touchdowns with a celebration that would make any cheerleader envious.

Hines did a front flip with a spin in mid-air after both touchdowns, which is a little more impressive than the usual “let’s gather in the end zone and act like we’re posing for a picture” celebration.

All Nyheim Hines does is catch TDs and land front flips. 🤸‍♂️



We know Hines is a great athlete. He showed that on both scores. But his celebrations after those plays were even more impressive than the touchdowns themselves.

