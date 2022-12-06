Whoa! lululemon Just Restocked the Everywhere Belt Bag

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

From "mom jeans" to sweater vests, it's safe to say we're in an extended '90s moment. And belt bags — better known as fanny packs — are the latest trend that seems to be on everyone's wish list. Specifically the belt bag from lululemon.

lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag has been tough to grab, thanks to its viral TikTok fame, but the brand has finally restocked the sought-after fanny pack, just in time for the holidays.

The bag is perfect for people who are always on the go, as it's designed for everyday wear, with easy access to your wallet, phone, keys, etc. since it has interior pockets and an exterior zippered pocket. It has a thick adjustable belt for all-day flexibility, and the bag can be worn around the hips, shoulders, or as a crossbody. Plus, it's even caught the eye of celebrities, as stars like Lucy Hale, Camila Cabello, and Kristen Bell have been photographed wearing the bag, too.

And don't worry if it is raining or if you spill something on it: The bag's nylon fabric is water-resistant. If stained, spot clean as recommended. It's also available in two sizes: 1L and the slightly bigger 2L. Currently, the 2L-sized bag in the color pink is in stock for $48, and throughout the day, we've seen the bag sell out in black, white, and green, although you'll want to keep checking the site, as some colors have quickly come back in stock before selling out again.

Everywhere Belt Bag Large

Lululemon

Along with the classic water-resistant style, lululemon is offering the Everywhere Belt Bag in a fleece option that is available in two colors, natural ivory/trench, and burnt caramel, in the 1L size. The fleece material resembles a teddy fabric that is warm and cozy for the winter.

Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

One reviewer, who was once a tote bag lover, raved about the mini bag, and wrote, "It is practical and light. At first, I was skeptical… but now I gravitate toward this bag." Another shopper vouched that the bag is simply worth the hype. "This has to be the most convenient little purse I've ever owned. I love the size, the fit, and easy access/comfort," they wrote.

If you've had your eye on this hands-free bag, grab it now before it's too late. Colors have already started to sell out, and who knows when the next restock will be? Don't wait around to find out. Head over to lululemon now.

Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

