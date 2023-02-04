Whoa! Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Loaded with Furniture on Sale — Up to 69% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shopping for furniture always feels more difficult than it should be — especially if you're searching for massive discounts. From high price points to sneaky shipping fees, furniture shopping is never a breeze.

But that doesn't have to be the case, so we'll let you in on a little secret: Amazon has a hidden section of furniture that's always overflowing with deals every single day. Welcome to the furniture outlet, where you'll find everything from bed frames and bathroom mirrors to dining tables and organizers for less. Right now, discounts are up to a whopping 69 percent off, with prices starting at just $29. Plus, Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping — so you won't be surprised by fees at checkout.

Keep scrolling to check out the 12 best Amazon outlet furniture to shop right now:

If it's bedroom essentials you're after, there's plenty to choose from. Start by nabbing the Zinus bed frame that's 27 percent off. It's earned over 38,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say they're "pleasantly surprised" by the quality. Plus, it comes in a handful of colors. You can also grab these matching nightstands for just $35 apiece; they come with plenty of storage space, prepped to hold everything from books to charging cell phones.

Those who are looking to add some new seating options to the house have tons to select from as well. Opt for this mid-century modern chair that can serve as a colorful accent to the living room. Or grab the Dhp Emily Futon that can be converted into a comfortable sleeping space — plus it's 47 percent off, bringing the price down to under $200.

Read on to check out the rest of our picks from Amazon's furniture outlet, including more accent tables, mirrors, dining sets, and kitchen carts. Once you've made your selections, head on over to checkout because these deals won't last forever.

Honey-Can-Do 10-Pocket Over-The-Door Organizer

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do 10-Pocket Over-The-Door Organizer, $28.25 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Linon Home Decor Tray Table Set, Faux Marble

Buy It! Linon Home Decor Tray Table Set, $45.81 (orig. $149); amazon.com

ZINUS Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

Buy It! Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $159.60 (orig. $219); amazon.com

Amazon Brand Stone & Beam Wood and Iron Hanging Wall Mirro

Buy It! Stone & Beam Wood and Iron Hanging Wall Mirror, $49.89 (orig. $74.72); amazon.com

StorageWorks 22 Tall Small Side Table, Modern Farmhouse End Table

Buy It! StorageWorks Tall Small Side Table, $29.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

DHP Emily Futon With Chrome Legs Black Faux Leather

Buy It! Dhp Emily Futon with Chrome Legs, $190.22 (orig. $355.58); amazon.com

Recaceik 3 Piece Pub Dining Set, Modern bar Table and Stools

Buy It! Recaceik 3-Piece Pub Dining Set, $107.50 (orig. $135.99); amazon.com

CubiCubi L Shaped Desk with Shelves

Buy It! CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk with Shelves, $118.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Flash Furniture Kelista Mid-Back White Mesh Swivel Ergonomic Task Office Chair

Buy It! Flash Furniture Kelista Mid-Back Swivel Chair, $150.80 (orig. $348); amazon.com

Hosfais Farmhouse Nightstand with Drawer, Wood Bedside Table

Buy It! Hosfais Farmhouse Nightstand, Set of 2, $69.29 (orig. $100.99); amazon.com

Christopher Knight Home Merel Mid Century Modern Fabric Club Chair

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Merel Mid-Century Modern Chair, $209.99 (orig. $293.99); amazon.com

Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart

Buy It! Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart, $137.44 (orig. $293); amazon.com

