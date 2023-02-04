Whoa! Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Loaded with Furniture on Sale — Up to 69% Off
Shopping for furniture always feels more difficult than it should be — especially if you're searching for massive discounts. From high price points to sneaky shipping fees, furniture shopping is never a breeze.
But that doesn't have to be the case, so we'll let you in on a little secret: Amazon has a hidden section of furniture that's always overflowing with deals every single day. Welcome to the furniture outlet, where you'll find everything from bed frames and bathroom mirrors to dining tables and organizers for less. Right now, discounts are up to a whopping 69 percent off, with prices starting at just $29. Plus, Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping — so you won't be surprised by fees at checkout.
Keep scrolling to check out the 12 best Amazon outlet furniture to shop right now:
Honey-Can-Do 10-Pocket Over-The-Door Organizer, $28.25 (orig. $47.99)
Linon Home Decor Tray Table Set, $45.81 (orig. $149)
Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $159.60 (orig. $219)
Stone & Beam Wood and Iron Hanging Wall Mirror, $49.89 (orig. $74.72)
StorageWorks Tall Small Side Table, $29.99 (orig. $69.99)
Dhp Emily Futon with Chrome Legs, $190.22 (orig. $355.58)
Recaceik 3-Piece Pub Dining Set, $107.50 (orig. $135.99)
CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk with Shelves, $118.99 (orig. $179.99)
Flash Furniture Kelista Mid-Back Swivel Chair, $150.80 (orig. $348)
Hosfais Farmhouse Nightstand, Set of 2, $69.29 (orig. $100.99)
Christopher Knight Home Merel Mid-Century Modern Chair, $209.99 (orig. $293.99)
Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart, $137.44 (orig. $293)
If it's bedroom essentials you're after, there's plenty to choose from. Start by nabbing the Zinus bed frame that's 27 percent off. It's earned over 38,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say they're "pleasantly surprised" by the quality. Plus, it comes in a handful of colors. You can also grab these matching nightstands for just $35 apiece; they come with plenty of storage space, prepped to hold everything from books to charging cell phones.
Those who are looking to add some new seating options to the house have tons to select from as well. Opt for this mid-century modern chair that can serve as a colorful accent to the living room. Or grab the Dhp Emily Futon that can be converted into a comfortable sleeping space — plus it's 47 percent off, bringing the price down to under $200.
Read on to check out the rest of our picks from Amazon's furniture outlet, including more accent tables, mirrors, dining sets, and kitchen carts. Once you've made your selections, head on over to checkout because these deals won't last forever.
