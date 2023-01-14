Whoa! Amazon's Best-Selling Wireless Bra for Everyday Wear Is 52% Off Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra

People / Michelle Barnes

Let's face it, bra shopping isn't something people tend to look forward to. Sure, there are tons of options out there, but it's tough to find bras that do what they promise to do while also providing comfort for all-day wear. End your search for the perfect bra now, while this best-selling Warner's Easy Does It Bra is on sale for 52 percent off.

The bra is wire-free (insert sigh of relief here), and is made with wide straps and panels designed to smooth your sides. It comes in eight sizes: extra small through 3X, but be sure to check out the brand's handy size chart to find the perfect fit.

Made of nylon and spandex, the soft, comfy bra is stretchy all over. It can even go right into the washing machine, so there's no fuss whenever the bra gets dirty or needs a refresh. It's no wonder shoppers have said they "love everything about" this bra and that it's their "new favorite."

Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra

Amazon

Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in Rich Black, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Normally $42, the black bra is on sale now at Amazon for just $20. Plus, there are 13 total colors available, including classic white and neutral beige, but you could also opt for a light pink hue for something different.

It's the bestseller in Amazon's everyday bra category and shoppers clearly love it, as evidenced by the more than 26,000 (and counting) five-star ratings. One shopper described the comfortable bra as feeling like they're "wearing nothing," which is pretty high praise. Another happy customer said that "you have to try" it and added that it was a "great value" compared to more expensive brands.

"I wanted something for at-home days (and occasionally to sleep in) that was more comfortable than the underwire bras I usually wear, but it had to be supportive," a third reviewer wrote. "This bra is perfect for that! The cups are lightly padded and plenty modest, and are sewn in so they don't shift around."

Story continues

Upgrade your everyday bra now while this bestseller is majorly on sale. Add more colors to your cart below.

Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra

Amazon

Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in White, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com

Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra

Amazon

Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in Rosewater, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com

Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra

Amazon

Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in Toasted Almond, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com

bra

Amazon

Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in Butterscotch, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.