Who will Trump nominate to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Some possible contenders.

Hours after the announcement that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died Friday evening, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that if President Trump made a nomination, as he is expected to, McConnell would bring it up in the Senate, where Republicans have a 53-47 majority.

Who that nominee might be is anyone’s guess, and McConnell did not say whether Trump’s pick would be considered before the November election, which might make the president a lame duck. But Trump has released two lists of people he would consider for the next vacancy. The first list, which included future Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, was made public before the 2016 election. A supplemental list of names was released just this month.

Ginsburg, the second woman to sit on the court, was a stalwart liberal and hero to many on the left, and in recent years she became an unlikely pop culture icon. With just weeks to go until the election, Trump will be under some pressure to nominate a woman to replace Ginsburg, although his lists also include several prominent male senators, including his former GOP primary rival Ted Cruz, a Texas senator.

Here are some possible candidates to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Amy Coney Barrett

A judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017, Barrett is well known and widely admired by conservatives. Frequently mentioned as a possible contender for the high court, Barrett is a law professor at Notre Dame, her alma mater.

Barrett is a devout Catholic, and particularly popular among religious conservatives. Her religious beliefs led to a memorable confrontation during her 2017 confirmation hearings with California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who told Barrett “the dogma lives loudly within you, and that is a concern.” But what gave Feinstein pause is the same thing many conservatives like about Barrett: That she is sincere and serious about her beliefs, and unlikely to shy away from them should she make it to the Supreme Court.

Born in 1972, Barrett would become the youngest member of the court and could potentially rule on cases for decades — another selling point in the eyes of conservatives.

Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz is on the list of potential Supreme Court nominees released by President Trump on Sept. 9. A Harvard Law graduate, Cruz rode the tea party wave to the U.S. Senate in 2013 and sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. Before he became a lawmaker, he served as Texas solicitor general from 2003 to 2008, during which he argued eight cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cruz, though, said this week that he has no interest in joining the bench. When asked by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo if he wants the job, Cruz said that serving on the bench is “not the desire of my heart.”

“I want to be in the political fight,” he said. “I want to be fighting to nominate and confirm three, four, five principled constitutionalist justices, but that’s not where I want to serve. I want to stay fighting right where I am in the U.S. Senate.”

Neomi Rao

Neomi Rao has served in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since March 2019, in a seat previously held by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She is a graduate of Yale College and the University of Chicago Law School and has served as White House counsel to President George W. Bush, and is considered a favorite of the Federalist Society, the conservative judicial organization that has been influential in Trump’s judicial picks.

Rao’s nomination to the Court of Appeals sparked controversy last year when her college opinion pieces surfaced in a BuzzFeed News report. BuzzFeed reported that Rao described affirmative action as the “anointed dragon of liberal excess” and, regarding date rape, said that if a woman “drinks to the point where she can no longer choose, well, getting to that point was part of her choice.”

