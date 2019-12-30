Who was the team of the decade in MLB?

Most Impactful Stories | Best Plays | The 10 Biggest Choke Jobs | Best Pro Teams | Worst Pro Teams | NFL All-Decade Team | NBA All-Decade Team | MLB All-Decade Team | College Football All-Decade Team | Female MMA Fighter of the Decade | Male MMA Fighter of the Decade | Boxer of the Decade | Fantasy Football All-Decade Team

Who’s the team of the decade in Major League Baseball? Well, a team that won three World Series might be the most logical choice, but there’s at least some room for hot takes.

With the decade ending, we’re taking inventory of a lot of what happened over the past 10 years, including some of the best moments and who would be on the all-decade team.

But which franchise did the most this decade?

We asked an All-Star panel in the video above, including New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, ex-All-Star outfielder Cliff Floyd and Dodgers infielder Matt Beatty.

To boil down a few of the top choices:

• San Francisco Giants: Won three World Series

• Boston Red Sox: Won two World Series

• Chicago Cubs: Won one World Series, but after 108 years, is that enough?

• Los Angeles Dodgers: Seven straight division titles, second-most wins of the decade

Who’s your pick? Let us know in the comments!

