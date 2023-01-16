Who was the fantasy football rookie of the year?

Over the past few years, NFL rookies have been making a bigger and bigger impact on fantasy football. Whether that's a rookie running back taking over later in the season, a rookie wide receiver going off from Day 1 or a rookie quarterback finding his way when it matters most, first-year players have made their mark on our game.

But which rookie set himself apart from the pack the most in 2022? Who deserves the rookie of the year award? Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss in the video above.

Who was the fantasy rookie of the year?

There were a lot of options to choose from in 2022, especially at the wide receiver position. Nonetheless, Scott is going with Seattle Seahawks rookie running back, Kenneth Walker. Walker stepped up after Rashaad Penny was unfortunately lost for the season again due to injury, and he never looked back.

While Scott does make the point that Walker was likely more valuable in fantasy than reality — he had a bit of boom-or-bust to his game — he was nearly a workhorse for Seattle, making him a weekly start.

Atlanta Falcons rookie RB Tyler Allgeier also deserves some flowers, as he stepped up late in the season (and in the fantasy playoffs). Who knows where he could have ended up if the Falcons had an above-average starting quarterback?

Tyler Allgeier delivered a fantasy impact when managers needed it most. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Matt acknowledges the talent of the first-year RBs, but to the surprise of no one, he goes with a wide receiver for his rookie of the year. He struggled to choose between New York Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson and New Orleans' Chris Olave, as each had big impactful moments this year. Ultimately, Matt goes with Olave, who finished just ONE spot ahead of Wilson on the wide receiver fantasy scoreboard (Olave finished 23rd, Wilson 24th).

Check out their full analysis in the video above!