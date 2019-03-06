Who is the 2019 Fantasy Basketball MVP? Vote for a chance to win awesome prizes!

Vote now in the first annual NBA Fantasy Awards!

With the fantasy hoops season pushing toward an exciting finish, we’ve partnered with the NBA to bring you the first Annual NBA Fantasy Awards Sweepstakes!

What is it? Well, it’s simple. Go to your Yahoo Fantasy basketball league on your computer and click on the Players tab. There, you will find a module showcasing the first annual Fantasy Basketball Awards!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s right, you get to decide which players deserve the accolade of Most Valuable Fantasy Player, Sleeper of the Year, and Pick-up of the Year.

Click “Vote Now,” and you will be directed to NBA.com to cast your ballot.

You can choose between stars like James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP — players who carried your fantasy teams!

Once you vote and provide your contact info, you will be automatically eligible to win awesome prizes — the grand prize of which is a 3-day/2-night trip for the winner and up to nine guests to the VIP Fantasy Draft Experience hosted by Yahoo and the NBA!

Second prize is a trip to the NBA Draft — trust us, you don’t want to miss out on these awards.

Here is the official rundown of the rules and prizes.

The winners will be announced the week of April 1, along with Fantasy Basketball Manager and League of the Year awards, which are based on Yahoo manager ratings. Voting ends on March 17.

So what are you waiting for — go in and vote now!