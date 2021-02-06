Who is Chiefs' Britt Reid? Assistant coach went from troubling history in Philly to his father Andy Reid's staff in K.C.

Kansas City outside linebackers coach Britt Reid spoke plenty about his relationship with his father, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and how excited he was to be on the sideline with him at the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

“It’s awesome to be able to be here and experience that with him,” Britt Reid told reporters Tuesday.

Two days later, Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that injured two children and is now no longer expected to travel with the team for Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. Kansas City police say Reid is under investigation for driver impairment.

Reid, 35, is the second of Andy Reid’s five children. He joined his father’s newly formed staff in Kansas City in 2013 after spending a few years as a graduate assistant at Temple and has served in a multitude of roles in Kansas City, starting out as a defensive quality control coach before becoming the assistant defensive line coach in 2015.

DAVIE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Linebackers coach Britt Reid looks on during the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 30, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The next year, Reid was promoted to defensive line coach and spent three years in that position, earning positive reviews from his players before then-defensive coordinator Bob Sutton was fired in January of 2019. Andy Reid then hired long-time friend Steve Spagnuolo to take over the defense, and Britt Reid shifted over to outside linebackers coach, a position he has held since.

Prior to his time as a graduate assistant at Temple, Britt Reid graduated from the university with a degree in communications.

In 2007, he was involved in a road-rage incident in which he allegedly pointed a handgun in a man’s direction. Reid was sentenced to eight to 23 months in jail and five years’ probation for the incident. He also pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges in a separate incident that occurred the same year in which he drove into a shopping cart in a parking lot.

Reid was allowed to leave jail when he was paroled into a drug treatment program in Feb. 2008. In June 2009, he successfully completed a 15-month treatment plan and began his coaching career as a training camp coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team his father coached, before spending a few years as an assistant at Temple.

He eventually settled a civil suit for the road-rage incident out of court in 2014 and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since then, at least prior to Thursday’s incident.

