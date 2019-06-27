NHL Mailbag: Who could actually poach Mitch Marner from Leafs?

NHL free agency opens in less than a week and we’re already in the thick of the intrigue thanks to the discussion period. Every day there are new reports about this player wanting too much money, and that team offering it. Plus, because the salary cap didn’t go up as much as was initially projected, we’re also still dealing with a lot of trade talk.

So in the interest of getting this out there before conditions change…

Let’s go:

Regg asks: “Who actually has the goods to offer sheet Marner?”

If we’re assuming he wants $11-12ish million, about half the teams in the league right now, since you can exceed the cap by 10 percent in the summer.

That’s not realistic, of course, since lots of teams have more than just Mitch Marner to sign and will burn through their cap space before they get the chance to land him. But with that said, oh I don’t know, how about the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues ($17.2 million in cap space and no one particularly expensive to re-sign beyond Jordan Binnington)? How about the New York Rangers, loaded up with Kaapo Kakko and Jacob Trouba, plus more than $17.5 million in cap space and still looking to make deals?

How about the Avs? How about the Islanders? The Hurricanes seem to be clearing cap space for something. Hell, how about the Devils? Why not?

All you need is cap space and draft picks, and maybe a situation that will be interesting to Marner in the same way the Leafs are. I can honestly see him in a lot of different jerseys come October.

Conor asks: “Should the Blues make a move to solidify their top six?”

I don’t think a trade needs to be made but yeah I think they need another good winger or two to play with Ryan O’Reilly. Maybe you say Zach Sanford is one of those guys, and that seems fair to me. But who else is? Robby Fabbri? I dunno. Robert Thomas?

I mean, look, if you have the cap space, you can’t have too many forwards who can put the puck in the net, y’know? There are some pretty good UFA wingers available who won’t break the bank on you, and will probably help even a good team’s top six. Just gotta turn over the right rocks.

Sean asks: “Is there a left wing or center available in free agency that can improve the Blue Jackets?”

See above, but with Columbus specifically, they’re gonna need to add a lot to replace everything they’re likely to lose and remain competitive in that division. Maybe try Gustav Nyquist, Colin Wilson or Marcus Johansson. Joonas Donskoi is a needle-mover for me, but obviously doesn’t put the puck in the net. I think Brett Connolly helps a lot of teams.

The problem for the Jackets is obviously that they pushed all-in and got nothing for it, and now have some gaping holes in that roster that will be difficult or even impossible to fill.

Ben asks: “What was a fair price for JT Miller?”

Canucks fans don’t want to hear it, but: Exactly what they gave up for him.

He’s a top-six forward, barely 26 years old, cost-controlled for four more seasons. Vancouver gave up a conditional first, a third, and a guy who didn’t figure into their plans. Now, the argument is the Canucks weren’t a Miller away from being a playoff team, but they might be a Miller, a Quinn Hughes, an Adam Gaudette, a Kole Lind, an Olli Juolevi, and a Thatcher Demko away.

That is, I think, the important part to keep in mind: This team is going to onboard a lot of young and very legit talent in the next two seasons, and even if they stink this coming season (which they probably will), that pick is lottery protected. Plenty of teams have proven in recent years you only have to be half-decent to get into the postseason. If you’re giving up a mid-first to get a guy like Miller? I think that’s fine.

I can’t believe I’m bullish on a Jim Benning team but I can definitely see these guys making the playoffs by 2021.

Collin asks: “Did the Jets blow it?”

I don’t know what this is referring to but, in the last week or two, based on how things have gone? Yeah, probably.

James asks: “Best candidate for a breakout season among players who weren’t qualified?”

There are a few positive-WAR players who didn’t get qualified, but the best by far — worth about 1.1 wins above replacement in just 45 games for LA — is Brendan Leipsic. He started out rough with Vancouver (who doesn’t) but was good after that trade and the idea that you let him walk without qualifying him, even if you’re still actively trying to re-sign him, seems silly.

Nathan Beaulieu wasn’t qualified by the Jets and he can still play in a low-level role. Nick Cousins and Ryan Hartman both seem like good bottom-of-the-lineup additions. I’d still take a run at a guy like Pontus Aberg to see what he can get me. Brendan Gaunce might be something.

But yeah, Leipsic isn’t going to provide a ton of offense but he’s a guy I throw $1.25 million at on a one-year deal and see what that gets me, for sure.

Pat asks: “If you’re a GM doing some UFA dumpster diving – guys who figure to get less than $2 million AAV – who are you targeting?”

Some of those guys who didn’t get qualified definitely seem worth that risk, but here are some others: Tobias Rieder in a depth role. Thomas Vanek as a power-play specialist (though he might want a little more than $2 million). Brandon Pirri is a guy I have a ton of time for as well.

Hell, maybe even Alex Chiasson, though he’s gonna be looking for a raise after scoring 22 last year.

I dunno, there are always guys who help you a lot that you can get for next to nothing because NHL GMs love letting good low-end guys slip through the cracks.

