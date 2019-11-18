'Who are these guys?' Fantasy gamers react to all the random TD scorers

Daniel Brown, Bo Scarbrough, Jakeem Grant.

What do these three names have in common?

Well, they’re all rostered in less than five percent of Yahoo Fantasy leagues as of this writing — and they all scored touchdowns in Week 11. They’re not the only random, unknown players who scored either.

And we as fantasy gamers all know that when these guys score, it means our guys don’t.

And then that sick feeling starts to creep in ... just the worst. But nonetheless, we asked the Yahoo Fantasy community how they were affected by these one-week wonders:

Who the heck is Quadrey Ollison?!?!? My brilliant Brian Hill pickup could have used a TD to justify — Barney Rubble (@BarneyRub2019) November 18, 2019

^^^ Good question, Mr. Rubble. Before Week 11 action officially kicked off, Brian Hill — coming off news of Devonta Freeman’s injury — was inarguably one of the top waiver wire pickups of the week. So, with the backfield to himself in a plus matchup and in a positive game script (thanks to the resurgent Falcons defense) — OF COURSE it was Qadree Ollison who scored over Hill, who did pretty much nothing of note.

Speaking of players most of us have never heard of, this guy went for two catches and a touchdown, while Darren Waller collected 78 scoreless yards:

How about this guy? Remember him? Well, in a plus matchup and on a day Lamar Jackson threw for four scores, he was the only Ravens wide receiver to score a touchdown (Hint: His name rhymes with Beth Foberts):

This gamer apparently had no choice but to play Raheem Mostert in a solid matchup ... and then this happened:

I get the 22 jump street reference! Small victory. — James Agenbroad (@Sir_Blur) November 18, 2019

The aforementioned Bo Scarbrough (rostered in one percent of leagues) had himself a solid day, but we’d be remiss to not mention 49ers backup tight end, Ross Dwelley, here:

Scarboro Fair... oh, and a guy EVERYone had in their starting lineup ... Ross "Yummy Yummy Yummy, I Got Love in My" Dwelley. — mrdodger1966 (@mrdodger1966) November 18, 2019

Which random Week 11 touchdown scorers helped/hurt you? Let us know in the comments and hit us up @YahooFantasy !