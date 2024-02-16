WHL: Warriors top Wheat Kings 4-2 to extend winning streak to six games

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jagger Firkus scored his 41st goal of the season in helping lift the Moose Jaw Warriors past the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 on Thursday in Western Hockey League action.

Firkus is third in the WHL in goals behind Saskatoon's Egor Sidorov (42) and Prince George's Zac Funk (49).

Pavel McKenzie, Lynden Lakovic, and Atley Calvert also chipped in a goal apiece for Moose Jaw (34-16-0-2), which extended its winning streak to six games. Jackson Unger made 28 saves.

Jayden Wiens and Caleb Hadland replied for Brandon (26-21-5-1), which dropped its second in a row. Carson Bjarnason stopped 33 shots.

Wiens made it a 1-1 game 15:38 into the first period.

But the Warriors scored three unanswered goals in the first 10:38 of the middle frame, capped by McKenzie's 11th of the season to put the game out of reach.

