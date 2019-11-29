WHL's Vancouver Giants unveil wicked Grinch-themed jerseys

There's little doubt that the Vancouver Giants will be in the Christmas spirit for a couple upcoming games in December. (Twitter//@WHLGiants)

If you’re in any mood to hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, double hate or loathe entirely, stop reading immediately. With Christmas less than a month away, the Vancouver Giants probably don’t want to hear it.

The WHL team revealed some phenomenal holiday jerseys on Thursday that will be worn for a couple Teddy Bear Toss games on Dec. 6 the Langley Events Centre and Dec. 8 at Rogers Arena.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

🎄“What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”🎁



The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to reveal their 2019 @Chevrolet Grinch-Themed Teddy Bear Toss Jerseys that they'll be wearing on December 6th and 8th.



Read/See More 📎: https://t.co/c1bnzxFmFz pic.twitter.com/DW7KrWDKas — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) November 28, 2019

Inspired by the main character of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the sweaters resemble the look sported by the tale’s antagonist-turned-protagonist on the night he robs all of Whoville while impersonating Santa Claus.

My concerns about the Giants providing publicity to a being that blatantly stole the identity of a Christmas icon before committing a laundry list of crimes aside, this design is incredible. The Santa jacket incorporated in the jersey is fantastic, but it’s the hairy, green pants and socks that really bring the entire thing together.

Story continues

“Teddy Bear Toss is one of the most exciting traditions in all of hockey and we are very excited to debut these jerseys next weekend for our fans,” said Peter Toigo, the Giants VP Operations & Assistant General Manager, in a release from the team on Thursday. “All game-worn Teddy Bear Toss jerseys will [be] autographed and sold via online auction with proceeds going towards the CKNW Kids’ Fund.”

As is tradition with the Teddy Bear Toss, fans will be encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to both December games. After the Giants score their first goal in either contest, all in attendance will have the opportunity to throw their donations onto the ice.

While nobody wants to put pressure on anyone ahead of games of this magnitude, don’t be surprised if all eyes are on Bowen Byram both nights. The 18-year-old defender — and fourth overall selection by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL draft — found the back of the net first for the Giants in the team’s last two Teddy Bear Toss games.

More hockey coverage from Yahoo Sports