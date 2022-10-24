WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

·2 min read

EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory.

Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots.

Earlier, the WHL announced that the Saskatchewan showdown between the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors was rescheduled to Wednesday because of poor weather on Sunday.

---

HITMEN 6 RAIDERS 2

CALGARY, ALTA. — Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored five goals as the Calgary Hitmen rolled over the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 6-2.

Grayden Siepmann scored the other Hitmen (4-4-1-1) goal. Sean Tschigerl had three assists.

Sloan Stanick and Owen Boucher scored for the Raiders (3-8-2-0), who scored the first and last goals of the contest.

---

GIANTS 6 BLAZERS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — The Vancouver Giants have had a rough start to the WHL season, but a two-win weekend might suggest they have figured a few things out.

The Giants, who beat the host Victoria Royals 6-5 in overtime on Saturday night, returned home Sunday for the fourth game in five days to knock off the B.C. Division-leading Kamloops Blazers 6-3.

Jaden Lipinski scored twice for the Giants, who play their home games at Langley Events Centre, located 50 kilometres east of Vancouver. Ethan Semeniuk, Damian Palmieri, Zack Ostapchuk and Samuel Honzek scored the other goals for the Giants (3-5-1-2).

The Blazers (5-3-1-1), listed No. 7 in the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings this week, got goals from Caedan Bankier, Fraser Minten and Matthew Seminoff.

The Blazers outshot the Giants 43-37. Jesper Vikman made 40 saves in net for Vancouver.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press

