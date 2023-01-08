WHL roundup: Wong helps sharp Blades roll past Rebels

SASKATOON — Trevor Wong scored twice and added an assist as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Red Deer Rebels 6-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Egor Sidorov, Conner Roulette, Vaughn Watterodt and Lukas Hansen added single goals for the Blades (26-6-2-1), who were outshot 29-27 at the SaskTel Centre.

Ryker Singer scored twice for the Rebels (26-8-1-3), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

---

WARRIORS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. -- Atley Calvert scored twice as the Moose Jaw Warriors topped the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 6-2.

Ryder Korczak, Eric Alarie, Robert Baco and Josh Hoekstra also scored for the Warriors (24-13-0-1).

Gracyn Sawchyn and Jared Davidson scored for the Thunderbirds (28-5-1-1).

---

RAIDERS 6 WHEAT KINGS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Sloan Stanick scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders defeated the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 6-2.

Aiden Oiring, Justice Christensen, Evan Herman and Niall Crocker also scored for the Raiders (14-21-3-0).

Nate Danielson and Nolan Ritchie scored for the Wheat Kings (16-18-4-0).

---

BRONCOS 6 TIGERS 4

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- Mathew Ward and Caleb Wyrostok each scored twice as the visiting Swift Current Broncos defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-4.

Rylan Gould and Josh Davies also scored for the Broncos (18-15-0-1), who were outshot 33-32.

Oasiz Wiesblatt, Dallon Melin, Dru Krebs and Brayden Boehm scored for the Tigers (14-19-5-1).

---

OIL KINGS 3 HURRICANES 2 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, ALta. -- Cole Miller scored with three minutes left in the third period to tie the game 2-2 and his Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 in a shootout.

Gavin Hodnett scored the other goal for the Oil Kings (5-33-1-0).

Blake Swetlikoff and Logan Wormald scored for the Hurricanes (21-15--0-2), who outshot the visitors 47-31.

---

AMERICANS 6 ROYALS 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Deagan McMillan scored three times and Lucas Dragicevic added two assists as the Tri-City Americans beat the Victoria Royals 6-4.

Jordan Gavin, Tyson Greenway and Parker Bell also scored for the Americans (17-16-2-1).

Gannon Laroque scored twice for the Royals (10-25-3-1), with singles netted by Jake Poole and Brayden Schuurman.

---

COUGARS 3 SILVERTIPS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Riley Heidt scored twice, Chase Wheatcroft chipped in with two assists and the Prince George Cougars defeated the visiting Everett Silvertips 3-1.

Cade Brown also scored for the Cougars (16-17-3-0), who outshot the visitors 31-27.

Austin Roest scored for the Silvertips (18-18-1-0).

---

BLAZERS 5 ROCKETS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Daylan Kuefler scored twice, Team Canada standout Logan Stankoven returned from the world junior hockey championship to score and add an assist, and the Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Kelowna Rockets 5-1.

Kaden Hammell and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Blazers (22-8-4-2). Kyle Masters chipped in with two assists.

Max Graham scored for the Rockets (13-20-3-0), who were outshot 42-19.

---

GIANTS 2 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Jaden Lipinski had a goal and assist as the visiting Vancouver Giants defeated the Spokane Chiefs 2-1.

Ethan Semeniuk also scored for the Giants (16-16-4-2), who were outshot 33-29.

Chase Bertholet scored for the Chiefs (7-26-1-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press