WHL Roundup: Winterhawks soar to big 5-2 win over Chiefs

PORTLAND — Two goals from Jordan Duguay lifted the Portland Winterhawks to a decisive 5-2 victory over the Spokane Chiefs in Western Hockey League play on Thursday.

Duguay opened the scoring early in the second period, then gave the Winterhawks (21-13-2) a 2-1 lead less than four minutes later.

Joel Plante, Diego Buttazzoni and Kyle Chyzowski also added goals for Portland.

Cameron Parr and Smyth Rebman replied for the Chiefs (24-13-0).

Both goalies were kept busy, with Portland netminder Ondrej Stebetak stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced and Dawson Cowan registering 32 saves for Spokane.

The Chiefs penalty kill put in solid work, shutting down the Winterhawks on two power plays. Spokane went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.

