WHL Roundup: Winnipeg Ice put eight goals past Raiders on McClennon hat trick

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Ice continued to build on their dominant start to the Western Hockey League season with a resounding 8-0 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night.

Connor McClennon scored a hat trick and goalie Gage Alexander turned away all 13 shots for the shutout.

The Ice improved to a perfect 4-0-0 while outscoring opponents 30-5. Winnipeg easily defeated Brandon 10-2 and 7-1 to start the season before winning 5-2 against the Regina Pats last week.

Winnipeg built a 3-0 lead after the first period before McClennon got to work in the second. He scored at 1:50 for his first of the game and made it 5-0 with his second two minutes later. He completed his hat trick at 12:03 of the third.

Jakin Smallwood added two goals for the Ice while Matthew Savoie had three assists.

Ronin Geraghty gave up eight goals on 34 shots for the winless Raiders (0-4-0).

Winnipeg outshot Prince Albert 34-13.

---

BLAZERS 8 COUGARS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – A four-point night for Logan Stankoven (two goals, two assists) saw Kamloops (2-0-0) easily defeat Prince George (0-3-0). Fraser Minten also scored twice and Dylan Sydor had three assists for the Blazers.

---

ROCKETS 6 ROYALS 4

VICTORIA – Six different players found the back of the net for Kelowna (1-1-0), which fired 37 shots on Victoria (1-2-0) goalie Tyler Palmer. Both teams went 2 for 3 on the power play.

---

BLADES 6 WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. – Kyle Crnkovic scored a shorthanded goal and a power-play goal to give Saskatoon (2-1-0) a win over Brandon (1-3-0).

---

TIGERS 3 OIL KINGS 2 (SO)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Lukas Svejkovsky scored the only goal in the shootout for Medicine Hat (2-2-0) after Daniel Baker tied the game late in regulation. Shea Van Olm scored a goal and set up another for Edmonton (3-1-1), which got 28 saves from Sebastian Cossa.

---

HURRICANES 2 REBELS 1 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – Alex Cotton scored both goals for Lethbridge (3-1-0) including the overtime winner against Red Deer (2-2-1), which got 34 saves from Connor Ungar.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. – Luke Schelter broke a 2-2 tie in the third period and Lochlan Gordon made 28 saves as Portland (1-2-1) handed Seattle (2-1-0) its first loss of the season.

---

CHIEFS 5 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Bear Hughes scored two goals and set up another to lead Spokane (1-2-1) past Tri-City (2-1-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press