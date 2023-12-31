WHL roundup: Wheat Kings' power play helps to beat Pats 5-3

REGINA — Roger McQueen's power-play goal early in the third period stood up as the winner as the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Regina Pats 5-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Brett Hyland had a goal and two assists for the Wheat Kings, who led 3-2 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

Matteo Michels, Rylen Rersma and Carter Klippenstein also scored for the Wheat Kings (19-12-4-1), who were outshot 28-27.

Tanner Howe, Borya Valis and Jaxsin Vaughan scored for the Pats (13-18-3-2).

Both teams went 2-for-4 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

REBELS 5 BRONCOS 4 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Kai Uchacz's second goal of the game, scored 11 seconds into overtime, gave the visiting Red Deer Rebels a 5-4 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Frantisek Formanek, Ollie Josephson and Carson Birnie also scored for the Rebels (18-13-0-4), who outshot the Broncos 48-26.

Josh Filmon scored twice for the Broncos (18-14-2-2), while Caleb Wyrostok and Brady Birnie netted singles.

---

WARRIORS 2 RAIDERS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Pavel McKenzie and Brayden Schuurman scored second-period goals as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1.

The Warriors (20-14-0-2) trailed 1-0 after the first period, but took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Easton Kovacs scored for the Raiders (17-17-0-2), who outshot the visitors 26-25.

---

COUGARS 4 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Riley Heidt scored twice, including once into an empty net, as the visiting Prince George Cougars bounced the Kamloops Blazers 4-1.

Carlin Dezainde and Jett Lajoie also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (26-10-0-0), who outshot the Blazers 40-34.

Kai Matthew scored for the Blazers (9-22-3-2).

---

HURRICANES 4 TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Miguel Marques had a goal and assist as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-2.

Tyson Zimmer, Trae Wilke and Joe Arntsen also scored for the Hurricanes (17-15-3-0). Logan Wormald chipped in with two assists.

Tyler MacKenzie and Brett Calhoon scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (22-11-2-0), who outshot the visitors 36-25.

---

ROYALS 4 OIL KINGS 3 (OT)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Justin Kipkie's second goal of the night, scored at 3:50 of overtime, lifted the Victoria Royals to a 4-3 win over the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings.

Tanner Scott and Cole Reschny also scored for the Royals (22-13-0-2), who outshot the visitors 34-29.

Ty Nash, Skyler Bruce and Smyth Rebman scored for the Oil Kings (11-20-1-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 4

SEATTLE, Wash. — Teague Patton scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Everett Silvertips clipped the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4.

Rylan Pearce, Lukas Kaplan and Ben Hemmerling also scored for the Silvertips (22-13-1-1), who jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but needed Patton's goal at 10:57 of the third period to snap a 3-3 tie.

Simon Lovsin scored twice for the Thunderbirds (12-17-2-0), with singles netted by Sawyer Mynio and Coster Dunn.

---

CHIEFS 6 AMERICANS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chase Bertholet scored twice and added two assists as the Spokane Chiefs beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 6-2.

Rasmus Ekstrom, Ben Bonni, Conner Roulette and Saige Weinstein also scored for the Chiefs (13-16-3-0). Berkly Catton chipped in with four assists.

Cash Koch and Lukas Dragicevic scored for the Americans (15-15-2-1), who were outshot 38-33.

---

ROCKETS 7 HITMEN 6

KELOWNA, B.C. — Andrew Cristall scored three goals and added an assist as the Kelowna Rockets edged the visiting Calgary Hitmen 7-6.

Gabriel Szturc had two goals and two assists for the Rockets (17-16-2-0), while Michael Cicek and Hiroki Gojsic netted singles.

Sean Tschigerl, Tyson Galloway, Chase Valliant, Aleksey Chichkin, Ethan Moore and Oliver Tulk scored for the Hitmen (13-17-3-1), who were outshot 40-37.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press