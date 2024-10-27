WHL roundup: Wheat Kings plow past Hitmen 4-3 in overtime
BRANDON, Man. — Marcus Nguyen scored at 2:32 of overtime to lift the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Calgary Hitmen in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.
Luke Shipley, Nolan Flamand and Joby Baumuller also scored for the Wheat Kings (7-4-1-1), who were outshot 39-31.
Ben Kindel scored twice for the Hitmen (5-5-2-0), while Carter Yakemchuk netted a single.
The Hitmen led 1-0 after the first period but the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.
The Hitmen went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Wheat Kings were 0-for-1.
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
BLAZERS 6 WARRIORS 4
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — John Szabo scored three goals as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 6-4.
Emmitt Finnie, Nathan Behm and Max Sullivan also scored for the Blazers (6-6-1-0).
Nolan Paquette, Lynden Lakovic, Brayden Yager and Owen Berge scored for the Warriors (3-9-2-0), who were outshot 36-31.
---.
HURRICANES 5 REBELS 3
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Miguel Marques scored twice as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the visiting Red Deer Rebels 5-3.
Brayden Edwards, Kash Andresen and Leo Braillard also scored for the Hurricanes (7-3-1-0).
Jhett Larson, Ollie Josephson and Hunter Mayo scored for the Rebels (7-5-1-0).
---
AMERICANS 5 CHIEFS 2
SPOKANE, Wash. — Austin Zemlak scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Tri-City Americans topped the Spokane Chiefs 5-2.
Carter Savage, Jackson Smith, Brandon Whynott and Jordan Gavin also scored for the Americans (7-3-1-0).
Berkly Catton scored twice for the Chiefs (9-5).
---
ROYALS 5 COUGARS 4 (SO)
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Logan Pickford scored in the eight round of a shootout to lift the visiting Victoria Royals to a 5-4 win over the Prince George Cougars.
Reggie Newman, Justin Kipkie, Teydon Trembecky and Keaton Verhoeff scored singles in regulation time for the Royals (8-3-1-1).
Riley Heidt scored twice for the Cougars (7-4-2-2), while Aiden Foster and Viliam Kmec netted singles.
The Cougars outshot the Royals 34-31.
---
OIL KINGS 7 WINTERHAWKS 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Roan Woodward scored three goals as the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings whipped the Portland Winterhawks 7-1.
Gracyn Sawchyn scored twice for the Oil Kings (5-5-0-1), while Gavin Hodnett and Rylen Roersma netted singles.
David Hoy scored for the Winterhawks (6-5-2-0).
---
BRONCOS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 4
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Brady Birnie scored three goals as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-4.
Dawson Gerwing, Luke Mistelbacher, Connor Gabriel and Josh McGregor also scored for the Broncos (8-5).
Matej Pekar scored twice, while Sam Charko and Nathan Pilling netted singles for the Thunderbirds (5-9-1-0).
---
TIGERS 5 PATS 1
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Mathew Ward scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Regina Pats 5-1.
Andrew Basha, Matt Paranych and Gavin McKenna also scored for the Tigers (7-6).
Connor Bear scored for the Pats (5-6-1-0).
---
SILVERTIPS 5 WILD 4
EVERETT, Wash. — Tyler MacKenzie scored twice, including the game-winner at 17:10 of the third period, as the Everett Silvertips edged the Wenatchee Wild 5-4.
Julien Maze, Tarin Smith and Eric Jamieson also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (11-2).
Kenta Isogai scored twice for the Wild (4-8-2-0), while Evan Friesen and Miles Cooper netted singles.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.
The Canadian Press