WHL roundup: Wheat Kings plow past Hitmen 4-3 in overtime

BRANDON, Man. — Marcus Nguyen scored at 2:32 of overtime to lift the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Calgary Hitmen in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Luke Shipley, Nolan Flamand and Joby Baumuller also scored for the Wheat Kings (7-4-1-1), who were outshot 39-31.

Ben Kindel scored twice for the Hitmen (5-5-2-0), while Carter Yakemchuk netted a single.

The Hitmen led 1-0 after the first period but the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

The Hitmen went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Wheat Kings were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

BLAZERS 6 WARRIORS 4

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — John Szabo scored three goals as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 6-4.

Emmitt Finnie, Nathan Behm and Max Sullivan also scored for the Blazers (6-6-1-0).

Nolan Paquette, Lynden Lakovic, Brayden Yager and Owen Berge scored for the Warriors (3-9-2-0), who were outshot 36-31.

---.

HURRICANES 5 REBELS 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Miguel Marques scored twice as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the visiting Red Deer Rebels 5-3.

Brayden Edwards, Kash Andresen and Leo Braillard also scored for the Hurricanes (7-3-1-0).

Jhett Larson, Ollie Josephson and Hunter Mayo scored for the Rebels (7-5-1-0).

---

AMERICANS 5 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Austin Zemlak scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Tri-City Americans topped the Spokane Chiefs 5-2.

Carter Savage, Jackson Smith, Brandon Whynott and Jordan Gavin also scored for the Americans (7-3-1-0).

Berkly Catton scored twice for the Chiefs (9-5).

---

ROYALS 5 COUGARS 4 (SO)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Logan Pickford scored in the eight round of a shootout to lift the visiting Victoria Royals to a 5-4 win over the Prince George Cougars.

Reggie Newman, Justin Kipkie, Teydon Trembecky and Keaton Verhoeff scored singles in regulation time for the Royals (8-3-1-1).

Riley Heidt scored twice for the Cougars (7-4-2-2), while Aiden Foster and Viliam Kmec netted singles.

The Cougars outshot the Royals 34-31.

---

OIL KINGS 7 WINTERHAWKS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Roan Woodward scored three goals as the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings whipped the Portland Winterhawks 7-1.

Gracyn Sawchyn scored twice for the Oil Kings (5-5-0-1), while Gavin Hodnett and Rylen Roersma netted singles.

David Hoy scored for the Winterhawks (6-5-2-0).

---

BRONCOS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 4

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Brady Birnie scored three goals as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-4.

Dawson Gerwing, Luke Mistelbacher, Connor Gabriel and Josh McGregor also scored for the Broncos (8-5).

Matej Pekar scored twice, while Sam Charko and Nathan Pilling netted singles for the Thunderbirds (5-9-1-0).

---

TIGERS 5 PATS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Mathew Ward scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Regina Pats 5-1.

Andrew Basha, Matt Paranych and Gavin McKenna also scored for the Tigers (7-6).

Connor Bear scored for the Pats (5-6-1-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 5 WILD 4

EVERETT, Wash. — Tyler MacKenzie scored twice, including the game-winner at 17:10 of the third period, as the Everett Silvertips edged the Wenatchee Wild 5-4.

Julien Maze, Tarin Smith and Eric Jamieson also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (11-2).

Kenta Isogai scored twice for the Wild (4-8-2-0), while Evan Friesen and Miles Cooper netted singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press