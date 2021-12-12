WHL Roundup: Victoria Royals rally past Vancouver Giants for 5th straight win

VICTORIA — The Victoria Royals came from behind to defeat the Vancouver Giants 5-2 in the Western Hockey League Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Royals (8-11-3) have not lost in regulation in nine straight contests.

Tanner Scott paced the offence with one goal and one assist. Evan Patrician, Bailey Peach, Riley Gannon and Brayden Schuurman also scored for Victoria. Tyler Palmer made 30 saves.

Justin Lies and Ethan Semeniuk replied for Vancouver (13-10-1), losers of three straight. Will Gurski stopped 36 shots in defeat.

The Giants led 2-0 after the first period before the Royals stormed back for five goals.

Victoria opened the season with a dismal 1-11-2 record. The team is 7-0-1 since then.

Elsewhere around the WHL, Winnipeg topped Edmonton 5-2; Moose Jaw doubled up Swift Current 4-2; Prince Albert edged Calgary 4-3 in a shootout; Brandon defeated Regina 4-3; Prince George overcame Kamloops 3-2; Medicine Hat triumphed over Red Deer 4-3 in a shootout; Seattle rallied past Kelowna 5-4; Portland outmuscled Spokane 7-3; Tri-City dumped Everett 5-2.

