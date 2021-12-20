WHL Roundup: Ungar makes 47 saves, King nets OT winner for Red Deer Rebels

CALGARY — Ben King scored 57 seconds into overtime and Connor Ungar made 47 saves to lead the Red Deer Rebels past the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 in the Western Hockey League Sunday.

Arshdeep Bains and Jayden Grubbe scored power-play goals for the Rebels (20-9-2), which have won three in a row.

Ungar stopped 10 shots in the first period, 25 in the second and 12 in the third to carry Red Deer to victory.

Brandon Whynott and Blake Allan scored on the power play for the Hitmen (11-11-5), which are winless in four games. Ethan Buenaventura made 13 saves in defeat.

Calgary outshot Red Deer 49-16.

King scored on the only shot in overtime.

The Rebels were coming off a 3-0 victory over the Hitmen on Friday.

---

AMERICANS 6 GIANTS 5

LANGLEY, B.C. – Tyson Greenway, Samuel Huo and Marc Lajoie scored in the third period to lead Tri-City (9-13-4), which has won two straight one-goal games. Adam Hall scored twice and Will Gurski made 24 saves in defeat for Vancouver (14-13-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 7 CHIEFS 2

EVERETT, Wash. – Jacob Wright and Alex Swetlikoff scored two goals each to guide Everett (21-6-3) past Spokane (7-16-3) in a battle between best versus worst in the Western Conference. Chase Bertholet and Blake Swetlikoff scored for the Chiefs.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press