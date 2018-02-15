WHL Roundup: Tyler Steenbergen, Broncos down Wheat Kings 4-2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tyler Steenbergen and Glenn Gawdin each had a goal and two assists as the Swift Current Broncos doubled up the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Steenbergen scored the eventual winner at 11:06 of the third period for the Broncos (41-13-4), who also got goals from Colby Sissons and Kole Gable en route to their fifth win in a row.

Ty Lewis and Rylan Bettens scored for the Wheat Kings (30-21-5).

Stuart Skinner made 31 saves for Swift Current as Dylan Myskiw stopped 29-of-32 shots for Brandon.

The Broncos went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Wheat Kings failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 6 PATS 3

REGINA — Jayden Halbgewachs had two goals and four points as Moose Jaw doubled up the Pats for its fourth win in a row

Brandon Schuldhaus and Tanner Jeannot each had two goals and an assist for the league-leading Warriors (43-9-3). Brody Willms made 33 saves for the win.

Cameron Hebig, Sam Steel and Josh Mahura scored for Regina (29-24-6). Max Paddock kicked out 30-of-35 shots in a losing cause.

---

BLADES 3 ICE 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Michael Farren broke a 2-2 deadlock at 16:12 of the third period as Saskatoon slipped past Kootenay for its third straight win.

Kirby Dach had a goal and two assists and Dawson Davidson also scored for the Blades (29-26-3), who got a 25-save outing from Nolan Maier.

Colton Veloso and Brett Davis made it close for the Ice (24-31-3), losers of three in a row. Matt Berlin stopped 24 shots in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 4 HITMEN 3

CALGARY — Dylan Coghlan set up the first three goals before Parker AuCoin's eventual winner midway through the second as Tri-City held on to beat the Hitmen.

Jake Bean, Michael Rasmussen and Jordan Topping also scored for the Americans (29-19-8). Beck Warm made 36 saves for the victory.

Luke Coleman, Dakota Krebs and Tristen Nielsen scored for Calgary (17-32-7). Nick Schneider stopped 21-of-25 shots in a losing effort.

---

REBELS 4 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Riley Lamb made 36 saves and Brandon Hagel scored the winner at 11:08 of the third as Red Deer toppled the Rockets.

Josh Tarzwell, Reese Johnson and Mason McCarty also scored for the Rebels (19-26-13).

The Rockets (34-18-5) offence came from Kyle Topping. Brodan Salmond allowed three goals on 17 shots in defeat.

---

GIANTS 4 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ty Ronning scored twice and David Tendeck stopped 47 shots as Vancouver halted the Winterhawks' five-game win streak.

Ronning netted the winner at 17:32 of the third period while Dawson Holt and Brayden Watts also scored for the Giants (30-18-8).

Reece Newkirk and Ryan Hughes scored for Portland (35-19-4). Cole Kehler kicked out 15-of-18 shots in a losing cause.

---

CHIEFS 3 BLAZERS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kailer Yamamoto scored the winner with 28 seconds to play in regulation as the Chiefs edged Kamloops.

Eli Zummack and Jake McGrew also scored for Spokane (31-20-5) while Dawson Weatherill made 29 saves for the win.

Joe Gatenby and Jackson Shepard replied for the Blazers (26-27-4). Dylan Ferguson stopped 24 shots in defeat.

---

OIL KINGS 7 ROYALS 6 (SO)

VICTORIA — Tomas Soustal scored twice with an assist in regulation, then scored in the shootout as last-place Edmonton beat the Royals for its third win in a row.

Trey Fix-Wolansky, David Kope, Davis Murray and Brayden Gorda scored for the Oil Kings (17-32-7). Josh Dechaine made 32 saves for the victory.

Tanner Kaspick led Victoria (34-20-5) with a pair of goals while Tyler Soy, Matthew Phillips, Kade Jensen and Noah Gregor added the others. Joel Grzybowski made 21 saves in defeat.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

The Canadian Press