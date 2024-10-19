WHL Roundup: Tij Iginla scores twice, Rockets blank Wild 4-0

WENATCHEE — Tij Iginla scored twice as the Kelowna Rockets blanked the Wenatchee Wild 4-0 on Friday night in the Western Hockey League.

Iginla, the son of Flames legend Jarome Iginla, was drafted sixth overall by the Utah Hockey Club in last June's NHL draft.

The 18-year-old has six goals in six WHL games this season.

Jari Kykkanen earned a 26-save shutout for Kelowna (4-5-0).

Kayden Longley — with a goal and an assist — and Kalder Varga also scored for the Rockets.

Wild netminder Zach Zahara stopped 20 of 23 shots for Wenatchee (3-4-2).

WHEAT KINGS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Nolan Flamand produced a goal and two assists as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Caleb Hadland, Giorgos Pantelas and Marcus Nguyen all scored once for Brandon (6-4-1). Wheat Kings goaltender Carson Bjarnason saved 37 of 38 shots.

Braeden Cootes scored for Seattle (4-5-1). Thunderbirds netminder Scott Ratzlaff stopped 21 of 25 shots.

HURRICANES 7 COUGARS 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Will Sharpe and Shane Smith scored twice as the Lethbridge Hurricanes downed Prince George Cougars.

Noah Chadwick, Logan Wormald and Kooper Gizowski also scored for Lethbridge (6-1-1). Hurricanes netminder Brady Smith stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Ephram McNutt, Koehn Ziemmer and Jett Lajoie scored for Prince George (6-4-3). Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen saved 32 of 39 shots.

TIGERS 6 WARRIORS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Oasiz Wiesblatt had a goal and an assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Andrew Basha, Hunter St. Martin, Gavin McKenna, Nate Corbet and Mathew Ward also scored for Medicine Hat (5-5-0). Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin kicked out 10 of 13 shots.

Owen Berge, Kalem Parker and Brayden Yager scored for Moose Jaw (3-6-1). Warriors goaltender Jackson Unger stopped 37 of 43 shots.

BRONCOS 5 CHIEFS 0

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Reid Dyck earned a 38-save shut out as the Swift Current Broncos downed the Spokane Chiefs.

Luke Mistelbacher, Carlin Dezainde, Connor Dale, Brady Birnie and Connor Gabriel scored for Swift Current (5-5-0).

Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler kicked out 18 of 22 shots and Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan kicked out 15 of 16 shots for Spokane (8-4-0).

ROYALS 6 RAIDERS 4

VICTORIA — Escalus Burlock scored twice as the Victoria Royals topped the Prince Albert Raiders.

Cole Reschny, Vaughn Watterodt, Teydon Trembecky and Markus Loponen also scored for Victoria (6-1-2). Royals goaltender Jayden Kraus stopped 4 of 8 shots and Royals goaltender Spencer Michnik stopped 17 of 17 shots.

Lukas Dragicevic, Tomas Mrsic, Aiden Oiring and Niall Crocker scored for Prince Albert (2-6-2). Raiders goaltender Cooper Anderson saved 31 of 36 shots.

