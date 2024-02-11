WHL roundup: Tigers rally to beat Rebels 5-4 in overtime

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Bogdans Hodass scored at 4:41 of overtime as the Medicine Hat Tigers rallied from a 4-1 deficit to edge the visiting Red Deer Rebels 5-4 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at C-op Place.

Tomas Mrsic, Hayden Harsanyi, Gavin McKenna and Andrew Basha also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (31-17-3-1), who outshot the visitors 41-20. Oasiz Wiesblatt chipped in with three assists.

Jhett Larson, Kalan Lind, Frantisek Formanek and Carson Birnie scored for the Rebels (27-17-2-6), who led 2-1 after the first period and took a 4-1 lead into the third.

The Rebels were 2-for-2 on the power play, while the Tigers went 1-for-5.

With the win, the Tigers move four points ahead of the second-place Rebels in the Central Division. Both teams have played 52 games.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

BLAZERS 7 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Emmitt Finnie scored four goals as the visiting Kamloops Blazers soared past the Kelowna Rockets 7-3.

Kai Matthew added two goals for the Blazers (16-30-3-2), with Harrison Brunicke netting a single.

Andrew Cristall, Caden Price and Luke Schelter scored for the Rockets (24-25-3-0), who led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 4-2 heading into the third.

---

COUGARS 9 ROYALS 6

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Zac Funk scored three goals as the Prince George Cougars defeated the visiting Victoria Royals 9-6.

Borya Valis and Hunter Laing each scored twice for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (35-15-0-2), while Ephram McNutt and Terik Parascak netted singles.

Jaren Brinson, Ben Riche, Reggie Newman, Justin Kipkie, Tanner Scott and Casper Evensen Haugen scored for the Royals (25-20-4-4), who trailed 4-1 after the first period, but led 5-4 heading into the third.

---

GIANTS 7 WILD 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Connor Levis and Kyren Gronick each scored twice and added an assist as the Vancouver Giants tamed the visiting Wenatchee Wild 7-2.

Ty Halaburda, Matthew Edwards and Jaden Lipinski also scored for the surging Giants (24-24-3-0) at Langley Events Centre. Cameron Schmidt and Tomis Marinkovic each chipped in with two assists.

Story continues

Hayden Moore and Evan Friesen scored for the Wild (27-20-4-0), who enjoyed an early 2-0 lead.

---

WARRIORS 5 HITMEN 2

CALGARY, Alta. — Brayden Schuurman and Rilen Kovacevic each scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors beat the Calgary Hitmen 5-2.

Cosmo Wilson, Brayden Yager and Kalem Parker also scored for the Warriors (33-16-0-2).

Brandon Gorzynski and Maxim Muranov scored for the Hitmen (22-21-6-1), who outshot the Warriors 37-34.

---

BLADES 3 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Lukas Hansen scored at 11:28 of the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and lift the visiting Saskatoon Blades to a 3-2 victory over the Swift Current Broncos.

Egor Sidorov and Brandon Lisowsky also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (39-9-2-3), who outshot the Broncos 27-26.

Brady Birnie and Clarke Caswell scored for the Broncos (26-19-4-2).

---

RAIDERS 7 WHEAT KINGS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Krzysztof Macias, Sloan Stanick and Niall Crocker all scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders plowed past the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 7-3.

Oli Chenier also scored for the Raiders (24-25-1-3), who connected for three goals on the power play.

Nolan Flamand, Brett Hyland and Dominik Petr scored for the Wheat Kings (26-20-5-1), who trailed 3-2 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.

---

PATS 9 OIL KINGS 4

REGINA, Sask. — Cole Temple and Sam Oremba each scored twice as the Regina Pats drilled the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 9-4.

Carson Haynes, Jaxsin Vaughan, Logan Peskett, Tye Spencer and Anthony Wilson also scored for the Pats (20-26-4-2).

Adam Jecho scored twice for the Oil Kings (16-32-2-1), while Cole Miller and Marc Lajoie netted singles.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gabe Klassen and James Stefan each scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks knocked off the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.

Luca Cagnoni and Kyle Chyzowski each added two assists for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (35-12-2-1), who scored two power-play goals.

Kazden Mathies scored for the Thunderbirds (18-29-2-0), who were outshot 51-18. Scott Ratzlaff stopped 47 of 50 shots for the T-Birds.

---

SILVERTIPS 7 CHIEFS 6 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Bear and Ben Hemmerling both scored in the shootout as the Everett Silvertips outlasted the visiting Spokane Chiefs 7-6.

Hemmerling scored twice in regulation for the Silvertips (35-17-1-2), while Cade Zaplitny, Austin Roest, Niko Tsakumis and Parker Berge netted singles.

Ty Cheveldayoff, Rasmus Ekstrom, Layton Feist, Owen Martin, Berkly Catton and Hayden Paupanekis scored for the Chiefs (20-24-4-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press